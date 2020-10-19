My Green Mattress Announces Best Savings Ever during Black Friday Sale!

My Green Mattress handcrafts the most affordable certified organic mattresses for the entire family; from the nursery to the master bedroom. The Made-in-the-USA company is happy to offer $250 off their #1 rated Natural Escape Mattress , and $175 off other mattresses including the award winning children's Kiwi Mattress , the latex-free Pure Echo Mattress, and the spring-free Hope Latex Mattress. In addition, customers can gift green this holiday season with 20% savings on plush organic latex toppers , organic cotton waterproof mattress protectors , and the safe and breathable Emily Crib Mattress.

Established in 2007, My Green Mattress is America's original, certified organic mattress factory. The materials and operations in the family-owned factory are certified all-organic by the Control Union. Mattresses are handcrafted in the Midwest with GOTS-certified organic cotton, American-sourced organic wool, and GOLS-certified organic latex. The company's organic certifications can be found here. All mattresses are naturally hypoallergenic and free from flame retardant chemicals. Each mattress comes with a risk-free 120-Night Sleep Trial and a 20-year warranty. The company offers an additional $50 discount to military, veterans, and first responders.

About My Green Mattress:

In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop's owner, Tim Masters, launched an all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy and affordable mattresses for the entire family. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com.

