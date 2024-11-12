My Green Mattress Announces Incredible Black Friday Sale: Give the Gift of Healthy Sleep

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Mattress announces the biggest discounts of the year for their Black Friday Sale. Customers can enjoy exclusive pricing on premium, eco-friendly mattresses and bedding, including the best-selling Kiwi Organic Mattress.

Now through Sunday, December 1st, customers can take up to $300 off My Green Mattress' popular line of organic mattresses and save 15% on organic bedding , bases , and more. This sale offers a unique opportunity to experience the health and wellness benefits of sleeping on a premium organic mattress.

For My Green Mattress's Black Friday Sale, take up to $300 off premium organic mattresses, and 15% off bedding.

Founder Tim Masters shares his excitement about this year's sale: "At My Green Mattress, we're dedicated to offering safer, healthier certified organic mattress options for families around the country. Our Black Friday sale makes it easier than ever to invest in a healthier night's sleep."

Customers can unwrap the savings throughout the store, including:

$300 off King Mattresses

King Mattresses $225 off Full and Queen Mattresses

Full and Queen Mattresses $150 off Twin Mattresses

Twin Mattresses 15% off Bedding, Bases, & More

The popular Pure Eco Organic Kids Mattress is excluded from this sale, but with prices starting at just $599, it is always an incredible value.

As winter approaches with cooler weather and longer nights, it's the perfect time to invest in a safe, healthy, certified organic mattress to enhance your sleep. My Green Mattress crafts its products in the USA using all-natural materials like GOLS-certified organic latex and GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, which provide exceptional breathability and temperature regulation. Every certified organic mattress we create is free from polyurethane foams, fiberglass, and flame-retardant chemicals, making each one a healthy choice for families who prioritize wellness and comfort.

From the cozy Emily Organic Crib Mattress for infants, to the budget-friendly Kiwi Organic Mattress, to the luxurious Natural Escape Mattress, there's a perfect option for you and everyone on your list. Go to mygreenmattress.com to shop the sale now.

Shopping with My Green Mattress is simple and worry-free. My Green Mattress offers free FedEx shipping and returns, a 365-night risk-free sleep trial, and a 20-year warranty on their mattresses.

About My Green Mattress: Founded in 2007, My Green Mattress is dedicated to crafting organic mattresses that prioritize health, comfort, and sustainability. Shop our line of luxurious adult mattresses and safe, supportive mattresses for babies and children .

