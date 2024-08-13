My Green Mattress Announces Labor Day Sale: 15% Off Organic Mattresses, Bedding, and Bases

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Mattress, a leading provider of organic and non-toxic sleep solutions, is excited to announce its Labor Day Sale starting August 16 through September 3, 2024. Customers can enjoy 15% off their order of organic mattresses, bedding, and bases. With savings of up to $330 per mattress, there's never been a better time to invest in a healthier night's sleep.

Among the offerings, the best-selling Kiwi Organic Mattress and the luxurious Natural Escape Mattress are customer favorites. Whether you're looking for the perfect mattress for your child or a supportive and breathable mattress for yourself, My Green Mattress has something for everyone.

My Green Mattress is dedicated to handcrafting eco-friendly, certified organic mattresses that focus on your family's health and offer superior comfort. The made-to-order mattresses feature an advanced 7-zone pocketed coil spring system and luxurious hand-button tufting. This design offers personalized support, adapting to every body type and sleeping position.

Why Choose My Green Mattress?

Proudly Made in the USA : My Green Mattress is crafted in the USA , ensuring exceptional manufacturing standards and ethical labor practices.

My Green Mattress is crafted in the , ensuring exceptional manufacturing standards and ethical labor practices. Organic & Family-Safe: These mattresses are free from toxins, chemical flame retardants, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making them safe for the entire family.

These mattresses are free from toxins, chemical flame retardants, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making them safe for the entire family. Built for Longevity: With high-quality organic materials and expert craftsmanship, My Green Mattress is designed to outlast conventional mattresses, providing years of comfortable, restful sleep.

With high-quality organic materials and expert craftsmanship, My Green Mattress is designed to outlast conventional mattresses, providing years of comfortable, restful sleep. 365-Night Sleep Trial: Experience a full year of sleep on your new mattress, and if it's not the perfect fit, you can return it for a full refund.

Certifications You Can Trust

My Green Mattress stands by the safety and non-toxicity of their products, backed by certifications from top industry authorities. Each mattress is GOTS and GOLS certified organic and carries Greenguard Gold, MadeSafe®, and UL Formaldehyde-Free certifications.

About My Green Mattress: My Green Mattress is a family-owned and operated company founded with a mission to create the healthiest, most comfortable mattresses using only the finest natural and organic materials. Committed to sustainability, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. Visit My Green Mattress to explore the full range of products and take advantage of the Labor Day Savings.

