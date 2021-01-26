My Green Mattress Announces Presidents' Day Sale Save up to $250 on each Mattress - February 8th through 16th

My Green Mattress has made it their mission to put sleep at the center of your healthy lifestyle. Customers can choose from a variety of GOTS and GOLS certified organic mattresses including: the luxurious, plush Natural Escape mattress, the Hope – a spring-free all-latex mattress, the latex-free Pure Echo mattress, the award-winning Kiwi mattress that is perfect for kids' rooms, or the safe and breathable organic Emily Crib mattress.

The materials and operations in the family-owned factory are certified all organic by the Control Union. Organic materials include GOTS certified organic cotton and wool sourced from within the USA and GOLS certified organic latex and coconut. All mattresses are hypoallergenic and free from flame retardant chemicals. Each mattress comes with a risk-free 120-Night Sleep Trial, a 20-year warranty, and free shipping in the continental U.S. In addition to the Presidents' Day sale, the company is pleased to offer an additional $50 discount to Veterans and First Responders.

About My Green Mattress:

In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop's owner, Tim Masters, launched an all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his infant daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy and affordable mattresses for the entire family. For a virtual tour of the factory and for the company's organic certifications, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com.

SOURCE My Green Mattress

Related Links

https://www.mygreenmattress.com

