My Green Mattress Celebrates Earth Day with 15% Savings on Sustainable, Certified Organic Mattresses - Making Healthy Sleep Affordable for All

Start sleeping healthy and take a conscious step toward reducing your ecological footprint when you purchase certified organic mattresses made with sustainable materials from this family-owned, Made in America company. The mattresses are made with all-natural, non-toxic materials, including GOTS certified organic cotton, GOTS certified organic wool sourced in the USA, and GOLS certified organic latex and coconut.

The mission of My Green Mattress is to offer families affordable, safe and non-toxic sleep solutions. The materials and operations in the My Green Mattress factory are certified all organic by the Control Union. Each mattress is handmade by a team of artisanal craftsman who are passionate about providing healthy sleep solutions.

Customers can choose from a variety of certified organic mattresses including: the Natural Escape mattress—the top choice for adults, the Hope Latex—a spring-free mattress, the Pure Echo—a latex-free mattress, or the Kiwi mattress—an award-winning and affordable children's mattress. My Green Mattress also offers the Emily Organic Crib Mattress, My Green Platform Bed, GOTS organic cotton sheet sets, waterproof mattress protectors and latex toppers.

Each mattress comes with a risk-free 120-Night Sleep Trial, a 20-year warranty, and free shipping in the continental USA. In addition, the company is pleased to offer an additional $50 discount on every order to Military, Veterans, and First Responders.

About My Green Mattress:

In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop's owner, Tim Masters, launched an all-natural, organic line of mattresses when his daughter, Emily, was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress made with organic materials just for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy and affordable mattresses for the entire family. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com.

