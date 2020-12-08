My Green Mattress Introduces Luxury Organic Sheet Sets to Enhance the Natural Sleep Experience

The sheet sets available in a choice of white or natural are regularly priced from $109 to $169 and are available for quick shipping. Sheet sets will fit mattresses up to 14" deep and include: 1 Flat Sheet, 1 Fitted Sheet, and 2 Pillowcases (1 Pillowcase for Twin and Twin X-L). All Organic Cotton Sheet sets have a 1-year warranty and 120-night risk-free trial.

"I am committed to making affordable, healthy and non-toxic sleep solutions accessible for families across the country. It is only natural that I would expand our line of accessories to include 100% GOTS certified Organic Cotton Sheet sets to use with our line of organic mattresses," says My Green Mattress owner Tim Masters. "Sleep is essential and families are more focused on creating healthy sleep environments now more than ever before. I am so proud to offer these incredible organic sheets as a way to ensure a comforting, healthy good night's rest."

My Green Mattress dominates the healthy sleep market by offering the most affordable factory-direct pricing on a diverse line of premium organic mattresses, pillows, sheet sets and toppers handcrafted from only the best natural materials including certified organic cotton and wool, and GOLS certified organic latex and coconut. The mattresses are hypoallergenic and naturally flame retardant. Each mattress comes with a risk-free 120-Night Sleep Trial and a 20-Year Warranty. These handcrafted mattresses are proudly made in the company's certified organic, family-owned factory located just outside of Chicago, IL – making this a true, made in the USA product. The company is pleased to offer a $50 discount to Veterans throughout the year. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, visit http://mygreenmattress.com.

