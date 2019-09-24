My Green Mattress Receives Esteemed Organic Factory Certification

The family-owned artisanal workshop handcrafts their mattresses from sustainable, biodegradable and recyclable materials including carbon-neutral, GOLS certified organic Dunlop latex made from the sap of rubber trees and GOTS certified organic wool. Other criteria the factory meets to be certified organic include maintaining top standard cleanliness, operating state-of-the-art machinery and ensuring a safe and educated work environment. The company packages and ships all products in recycled cardboard boxes and consciously emails receipts and other order information in an effort to reduce paper waste.

"When it comes to quality sleep products, there is no room for subpar materials or design," says owner and master craftsman Tim Masters. "It has been my life's work to reinvent sleep products and source the best, organic, all-natural materials like coconut, fiber, latex and wool to innovate and enhance the products on which people spend one third of their lives. This certification is a major testament to the dedication of our employees and to the sustainable processes used in our workshop."

In conjunction with the organic factory certification, My Green Mattress announces two NEW products designed for deeper, healthier sleep: the Organic Dunlop Latex Pillow and the Kiwi mattress. The Kiwi mattress is ideal for children's beds as it is non-toxic, double-sided, flippable for extended life, and hypoallergenic. The Kiwi also comes in a lower profile size designed to fit bunk bed safety requirements.

Our Story/About My Green Mattress: In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop's owner, Tim Masters, launched and all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress for her and soon after developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy and affordable mattresses for the entire family.

My Green Mattress is a subdivision of Quality Sleep Shop, which celebrates 50 years of business in 2019. Today, My Green Mattress continues to dominate the healthy sleep market by offering factory-direct pricing on premium, organic mattresses, pillows and toppers handcrafted from only the best natural materials including GOTS certified organic cotton and wool and GOLS certified organic latex and coconut. The mattresses are hypoallergenic and naturally flame retardant. Each mattress comes with a risk-free 100 Night Sleep Trial and a 25-year warranty. These handcrafted mattresses are proudly made in the company's family-owned factory located just outside of Chicago, IL – making this a true, made in the USA product. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, visit https://www.mygreenmattress.com/.

