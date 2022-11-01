MY SALON Suite Recognizes and Honors Franchisees at 2022 Convention

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite, a salon suite franchise that focuses on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business and the beauty industry's future, recently celebrated its top performing franchisees at its 7th annual convention in Tampa, Florida.

"Being able to come together in-person for the first time in two years to celebrate our franchisees and their accomplishments was a truly gratifying experience," said Stacy Eley, president of Suite Management Franchising. "From opening our 200th location, to this year's record breaking fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Hospital, the past year has been an adventure for the MY SALON Suite community with much to celebrate. Our convention gave us a chance to make sure each and every individual knows the goals and mission of MY SALON Suite as we look forward to continued growth in the coming year."

Award winners include:

Race to Real Estate Award : Robert Ortman and Bob Harvey ( Goodyear, AZ )

: and ( ) Fastest to Build Award : Megan Class and Eric Mckinney ( Dayton, OH )

: and ( ) Fastest to Fill Award : John Weiss ( Greenfield, WI )

: ( ) Hard Hats Off to You Award : Zoe Salomone ( Braintree, MA )

: ( ) B.I.G. ("Beauty in Giving") Award : Harrigill Group (Multiple locations in MS and LA)

: Harrigill Group (Multiple locations in MS and LA) Rising Star Award : John and Antonia Rowdon ( Sacramento, CA )

: ( ) FLAIR Ambassador : Joe Carretta (multiple locations in NJ & PA)

: (multiple locations in NJ & PA) Franchisee of the Year: Jenn Navarro (Multiple locations PA)

In addition to celebrating the successes of the company's franchisees, MY SALON Suite's convention highlighted the nationwide growth of the brand over the last year and plans for further expansion. Over the course of convention, an additional $1,300 was also raised for the Suite Relief fundraiser to benefit MY SALON Suite members affected by Hurricane Ian.

The initial investment for a MY SALON Suite franchise is approximately $664,738 – $1,479,827, including a $50,000 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $1.5 million, of which $500K is liquid. Additionally, MY SALON Suite offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $25,000.

To learn more about opening a MY SALON Suite franchise, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About Suite Management Franchising

Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, is a salon suite franchise created for entrepreneurial-spirited individuals interested in diversifying their portfolio while living a semi-absentee lifestyle. Founded to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, the company offers a unique opportunity for a diverse range of beauty and health professionals to run their businesses successfully. Salon members are provided ongoing training, support, and a strong referral network to help their business generate a six-figure income. Featured in Entrepreneur magazine's "Top New Franchise" list, the brand is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and noteworthy success. A strategic alliance partnership with Propelled Brands, the nation's largest family-owned collection of salons, continues to propel the brand's growth. With 225 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, the franchise concept plans to add 200 franchise partners and 500 salons in the next three years.

For more information about Suite Management Franchising, visit mysalonsuite.com/franchise. To learn more about MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, visit mysalonsuite.com and salonplaza.com .

SOURCE MY SALON Suite