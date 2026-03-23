My Salon Suite® to Showcase Franchise Growth and Scalable Opportunities at the 2026 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference

Attendees can meet successful franchisees, explore expansion opportunities and connect with industry experts

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Salon Suite®, a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, will exhibit at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC) at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas from March 24–27, 2026 (Booth #2221). The annual event brings together multi-unit franchise operators and entrepreneurs to exchange insights, explore emerging concepts and identify opportunities for portfolio growth.

My Salon Suite will welcome prospective franchisees and industry professionals to connect with the brand's leadership team including Susan Boresow, president of My Salon Suite, and experienced operators throughout the conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet multi-unit My Salon Suite franchise owners John and Melanie Ludden, who will share insights into growing their franchise portfolios while supporting independent beauty and wellness professionals in their local communities.

Another highlight of My Salon Suite's presence at the annual conference will feature multi-unit franchisee Aaron Gillaspie, who owns and operates 25 locations across Texas. Gillaspie will participate in the panel discussion "High-Impact Growth Workshop – Financing Track: Financial Preparedness for Growth," where he will discuss the strategies that have helped him scale his portfolio while empowering entrepreneurs within the My Salon Suite ecosystem. Additionally, Monica Harrigill, My Salon Suite multi-unit owner alongside her husband Ray, will represent the brand on a panel "High-Impact Growth Workshop – Profitability Track: Profit & Loss Deep Dive", sharing insights on My Salon Suite and their other franchise ventures.

"My Salon Suite continues to attract growth-minded operators because of its strong unit economics, flexible semi-absentee model and rising demand in the beauty, health and wellness industry," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer of Propelled Brands, parent company of My Salon Suite. "MUFC is an ideal opportunity to connect with experienced multi-unit franchisees and demonstrate how our model enables owners to expand their portfolios while supporting local entrepreneurs."

My Salon Suite enters MUFC 2026 following another year of strong development momentum. In 2025, the brand signed nearly 30 new franchise agreements and unveiled a comprehensive brand refresh, bringing the system to more than 370 locations nationwide. Conversions from independent salon operators also played a key role in the brand's growth as entrepreneurs recognized the opportunity to scale within a proven franchise model.

Designed with multi-unit growth in mind, My Salon Suite offers a scalable, semi-absentee model that allows franchisees to build a portfolio while providing turnkey suites for independent beauty and wellness professionals to launch and grow their businesses. The result is a thriving environment where creative professionals succeed while franchise owners expand confidently in a high-demand category.

My Salon Suite is currently seeking qualified franchise candidates with an emphasis on multi-unit owners as it targets continued nationwide growth. Interested prospects can visit key franchise personnel at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas, March 24–27, 2026 (Booth #2221). For more information about My Salon Suite franchise opportunities, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com/franchise, or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About My Salon Suite®

My Salon Suite® is a franchise designed for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who are interested in aiming to broaden their investment mix with recession-resistant assets. The company was established with the aim to inspire and empower health, beauty, and wellness professionals with the opportunity to go into business for themselves, but not by themselves. My Salon Suite Members are provided with ongoing training, support, and a robust referral network to bolster their business growth. The brand, which is ranked 121 on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive 2026 Franchise 500® List, is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and significant success.

As a service-oriented business in the Propelled Brands® family, My Salon Suite boasts over 370 locations in 37 states across the United States and Canada, with 165 franchisees and over 10,000 Members. To learn more about My Salon Suite, visit mysalonsuite.com. For franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE My Salon Suite