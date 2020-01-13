My SC Education to Host State House Day to Celebrate School Choice

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and their families will experience the legislative process firsthand and meet with lawmakers at a school choice celebration at the South Carolina State House from 9:30 to noon on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The event will feature remarks by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette; My SC Education Executive Director Dr. Shaunette Parker; and parent and student representatives. Attendees will have opportunities to visit a legislative caucus meeting and interact individually with their lawmakers.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We will be celebrating education, civic engagement, and the ways that student attendees currently exercise school choice in South Carolina," said Dr. Shaunette Parker, executive director of My SC Education.

The event will take place at Meeting Room 112 in the State House's Blatt Building, located at 1105 Pendleton St.

My SC Education's vision is for every student in South Carolina, no matter their zip code, to have access to a high-quality education that helps them reach their full potential.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

