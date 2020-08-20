My Size Announces Website Integration and Launch of MySizeID for European Women's Fashion Brand NOCTURNE

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced it has successfully integrated and launched its MySizeID widget for NOCTURNE, a European women's apparel brand that designs, manufactures, distributes and sells ready to wear apparel.

The MySizeID app is a turnkey solution that helps NOCTURNE's customers choose the appropriate apparel size based on the shopper's real-time measurements. My Size's innovative technology enables consumers to measure themselves using their smartphone and then matches the measurements with a brand-specific apparel item in their size. It also allows them to confidently purchase products online without leaving the house amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Can Tarlan, CEO of NOCTURNE, stated, "Incorrect sizing is a leading cause of product returns and negatively affects our customers' shopping experience. We are excited to launch MySizeID™ into our platform, as our customers will now be able to easily measure their correct size by downloading the app and can enjoy a seamless shopping experience on our website."

Ronen Luzon, CEO of My Size Inc., commented, "We are pleased to collaborate with NOCTURNE, a forward-thinking women's fashion brand. With MySizeID™, NOCTURNE can reduce cart abandonment, while increasing revenues and decreasing the online return rates. Our goal is to revolutionize the retail industry through our patented technology, while helping retailers foster brand loyalty by improving the customers shopping experience."

About NOCTURNE

Founded in 2012, NOCTURNE offers top quality trend setting pieces at affordable prices. NOCTURNE adopts the philosophy of setting the standards of fashion for the global women of now, through unique and luxurious designs. Aiming to become a worldwide brand, NOCTURNE positions its growth prospects according to the shopping trends of its audience. The brand's goal is to invest in fashion capitals around the world by opening high-end stores.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

