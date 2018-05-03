My Size Issues Shareholder Update

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, today provided an update to shareholders regarding the Company's global marketing programs.

"We have entered into several letters of intent with apparel brands and retailers in the U.S., Europe and other major global markets that are interested in deploying our MySizeID™ measurement platform. Our joint software engineering and sales teams are now in the beta testing phase of MySizeID™ with potential customers in the apparel market. We are also engaging in conversations with international couriers for our BoxSizeID™ product," stated My Size CEO, Ronen Luzon.

"We are seeing strong interest from potential customers as a result of our product demonstrations at CES in Las Vegas and the National Retail Federation show in New York earlier this year, as well as through our ongoing sales and marketing efforts," Mr. Luzon added. "We are on track with our marketing plans as outlined in our shareholder letter issued in February 2018."

For more information about My Size, see our investor presentation at: MySize Presentation.

My Size offers customized solutions critical to eliminating the sizing and measurement issues impacting several burgeoning markets, including retail, parcel delivery, and do-it-yourself ("DIY") home improvement by seamlessly embedding the core technology behind the Company's TrueSize™, SizeUp™ and BoxSizeID™ applications into any company's existing or white label mobile app. The technology provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile phone. The Company's proprietary and patent-pending algorithms utilize a smartphone's sensors, combined with anthropometric data, to accurately measure everything from everyday objects to body measurements.

Please click here for a demonstration of how the MySizeID retail app works.

Please click here for a demonstration of the SizeUp "measurement from the air" smart measuring tape.

Please click here for a demonstration of how the BoxSizeID app works.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways.

To learn more about My Size, please visit our website.www.mysizeid.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

