My Size Launches BoxSizeID™ Measurement Technology for Rugged Hand Held Devices to Serve $343 Billion Shipping/Parcel Industry

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today the launch of its BoxSizeID™ mobile measurement technology for rugged hand held devices within the shipping/parcel industry, where approximately 12% of shipments arrive at logistical centers with inaccurate measurements, according to data compiled by My Size.

Already available for mobile phones, My Size has developed BoxSizeID to be compatible with other leading hand held devices used within the shipping/parcel industry, like the Zebra TC51/TC56 and the Dolphin CT60 from Honeywell. The technology has already been installed on these devices as part of a pilot program in Israel, helping the pilot customer realize a revenue increase of 2.5%, according to data provided from the pilot program.

BoxSizeID streamlines delivery management through accurate parcel measurement and cost calculation, real time dimensional weight (DIM) details for improved logistics, and integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems through barcode scan, image capture, and geo-location tagging. A consumer can utilize BoxSizeID to measure the volume of a package they intend to mail, and then receive a price quote and schedule a pick-up.

For couriers, the benefits are enhanced – they receive the customer's order and already know the size of the package they are picking up, enabling them to assign pick up of the package to the appropriate truck. In the courier's logistics center, the packages are scanned and measured, with that data being uploaded to the company's ERP to ensure the customer's manifest matches what was actually sent.

In addition to the foregoing, My Size is also in the process of developing a technology that can match the volume of measured packages to the volume of specific shipping containers so a courier can properly estimate how many measured packages will fit into that specific container, thereby maximizing efficiency.

"We are pleased to expand the compatibility of our BoxSizeID technology to include other rugged hand held devices, which are commonly used within the shipping/parcel industry," said My Size CEO, Ronen Luzon. "Billing errors due to inefficiencies in measurement are costly, as is lost space in trucks and shipping containers that were not allocated correctly due to a lack of accurate sizing information. With BoxSizeID, we can take the difficulties out of package measurement and increase efficiency with the parcel delivery value chain."

A report by Accenture estimates the express parcel market will reach approximately $343 billion by 2020, driven by continued year-over-year growth in e-commerce. The same report also states that many parcel firms have sought to acquire leading technologies and companies in an effort to widen the scope of their business, with improvements in Logistics and Transportation, and Parcels and Express leading the way. Billing errors resulting in additional costs to freight companies, while inaccurate measurements lead to a 20% sub-utilization of warehouse space due to inefficient slotting. This creates a significant market opportunity for My Size and its BoxSizeID technology within the shipping/parcel space. My Size intends to help shipping/parcel agencies reduce costs and work more efficiently.

Please click here for a demonstration of how the BoxSizeID app works.

Please click here for a demonstration of how the MySizeID™ retail app works.

Please click here for a demonstration of the SizeUp™ "measurement from the air" smart measuring tape.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website www.mysizeid.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

