My Size Launches Custom Clothing Made-to-Measure Feature for MySizeID

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that it has launched a new Made-to-Measure (M2M) feature for MySizeID. The M2M feature will allow retailers to receive their customers' body measurements instead of a size in order to make custom-made clothing. MySizeID is a size-recommendation tool based on shoppers' personal body measurements, taken with their smartphone sensors without using the camera. The MySizeID turnkey solution can help retail companies to reduce costs and enhance shopper experience by providing a more efficient sizing solution for consumers.

Ronen Luzon, CEO of My Size Inc., commented, "We continue to innovate and progress our technology. We believe the future of the retail industry is headed towards made-to-measure fashion. Some retailers predict that sizing will become obsolete in the not so distant future. A made-to-measure garment is expected to fit much better than a ready-to-wear one, and by customizing pre-existing patterns according to personal measurements, the retailer can offer their customers a new range of custom-made clothes. On top of fitting better, made to order clothing is more ethical and sustainable because there is minimal overproduction and it reduces the risk of excess unwanted apparel stock going to landfills, which, in turn, reduces carbon emissions and environmental impact. We are currently piloting the M2M feature with several retailers and thus far, the feedback has been quite positive. We look forward to rolling out this feature with multiple retailers."

For the latest news coverage, please follow the Company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

Own a fashion store and want to increase sales as well? Click here

Please click here to download MySizeID for iOS.

Please click here to download MySizeID for Android.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

U.S. Press Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

IR Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE My Size Inc.

Related Links

https://mysizeid.com/

