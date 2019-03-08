My Special Aflac Duck Wins Big at SXSW

"My Special Aflac Duck is a perfect convergence of Aflac's commitments to innovation and to children and families facing childhood cancer," Aflac Senior Vice President, Chief ESG and Communications Officer Catherine Hernandez-Blades said. "Being selected by SXSW attendees for the People's Choice Award and by the judges for the Robotics and Hardware category are wonderful accolades and validation of our efforts to demonstrate how companies who do good in the community often do better in business. We take great pride in these acknowledgments, but the real reward is seeing the happy faces of the more than 2,700 children who have received this wonderful robot on their way to being cured."

Aflac collaborated with Sproutel, a research and development workshop, to create My Special Aflac Duck. With multiple patents pending, lifelike movement and emotions, and a Bluetooth-enabled app, this "smart" robotic companion uses interactive technology and joyful play to help children cope with cancer. In 2018, Aflac took its commitment to pediatric cancer to the next level, aiming to donate a duck to every child diagnosed with cancer in the U.S., ages three and above, free of charge via participating hospitals. Working with several partners, including Carol Cone On Purpose, Marina Maher Communications, KWI Communications, YAH and Nation of Artists, My Special Aflac Duck became an immediate success when unveiled at last year's Consumer Electronics Show. More than 128 hospitals in 43 states are currently registered to order My Special Aflac Ducks for their patients.

Healthcare professionals who treat children with cancer and would like to register to order My Special Aflac Ducks can go to AflacChildhoodCancer.org/MyDuck. All ducks are delivered to hospitals, completely free of charge and available to any child in the United States, age 3 and older diagnosed with cancer.

For more than 23 years, Aflac has been devoted to the childhood cancer cause through its ongoing Aflac Childhood Cancer Campaign®. Its foundation, employees and independent agents licensed to sell Aflac products have come together to support treatment and research, which they hope will ultimately contribute to conquering pediatric cancers. Throughout its commitment, the company has donated $131 million toward pediatric cancer and to establish and support the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

