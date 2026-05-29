Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) Announces the Start of Myasthenia Gravis Awareness Month Around the World

June is MG Awareness Month – Global campaigns focus on patient and caregiver inspiration, support and education, and community action to promote broader understanding of rare disease

BOSTON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America® (MGFA), the largest, leading patient advocacy organization in the United States solely dedicated to the myasthenia gravis (MG) community, announced the start of MG Awareness Month around the world. MG community members including patients, care partners, and healthcare providers host advocacy activities in June each year to promote a broader global understanding of the rare autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and how it impacts patients' quality of life.

Approximately 70,000 to 100,000 individuals are diagnosed and living with MG in the United States alone. MG patients exhibit debilitating physical symptoms such as extreme fatigue and muscle weakness that impact a person's ability to see correctly, swallow, smile, walk or breathe. This rare disease can impact anyone at any time in life. Though new MG research and FDA-approved treatments are available, it usually takes months or even years to diagnose MG, which is too long to live with life-changing symptoms. Raising awareness about MG can potentially help those impacted find treatments quicker - taking action for broader MG awareness can make a difference.

In light of the damaging impact of the disease, MG community members take great pride in creatively planning and hosting awareness activities – everything from fundraisers, media coverage, events and gatherings, legislative advocacy, home and structure lightings, social media sharing, and more – that will increase awareness of the effects of the disease while outlining new treatments and progress.

MGFA provides toolkits, ideas, and methods of taking action and driving broader awareness. The organization also raises funds through its MG Heroes and DARE to CARE programs that support MG research grant funding and educational materials and events.

MGFA educates and informs advocates, empowers patients and care partners, and funds critical research that could lead to better treatments and A World Without MG. You can visit the MGFA at myasthenia.org.

MGFA Contact Information:

Michael Antonellis

Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Kate Stober

National Senior Director, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Inc.