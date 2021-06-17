Myasthenia Gravis Market Expected to Increase with a CAGR of Around 6.15% during the Study Period [2017-2030], States DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Myasthenia Gravis Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Myasthenia Gravis historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Myasthenia Gravis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Myasthenia Gravis market report also proffers an analysis of the current Myasthenia Gravis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Myasthenia Gravis Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Novartis, CSL Behring, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Argenx, Takeda, and others are explicitly designing therapies to target generalized as well as antibody-positive Myasthenia Gravis treatment options.

The Myasthenia Gravis pipeline is crowded with several potential therapies such as Rozanolixizumab, Ravulizumab, Efgartigimod, Zilucoplan, Firdapse, Hizentra, IMVT-1401, M281, TAK-079, and others.

Anticipated approval of novel monoclonal antibodies has created a robust Myasthenia Gravis market growth during the forecast period. Most of these are proven successful in their clinical studies and have been allotted with designations, and other registry authorities support easing the Myasthenia Gravis market entrance.

The increase in prevalence, approval of monoclonal antibodies, and the robust pipeline are significant factors driving the Myasthenia Gravis market. Nevertheless, the high treatment cost and lack of awareness of the disease are major hindrances in the Myasthenia Gravis market growth.

Myasthenia Gravis (MG) is an autoimmune disease that is characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis is a more severe form of Myasthenia Gravis (MG) that may experience weakness in other muscle groups.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total prevalent cases of Myasthenia Gravis in the 7MM were 132,841 in 2020. Also, it has been observed that Myasthenia Gravis is more prominent in females as compared to males.

The Myasthenia Gravis Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis

Gender-Specific Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis

Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis

Autoantibodies Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market

The therapeutic market size of Myasthenia Gravis in the United States is mainly accounted by symptomatic treatments, including acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (Mestinon), short-term immunosuppressants (corticosteroids), long-term immunosuppressants (azathioprine, cyclosporine, cyclophosphamide, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, rituximab, tacrolimus), rapid-acting short-term immunomodulators (intravenous immunoglobulin, plasma exchange), and long-term immunomodulatory procedures (thymectomy).

Rituxan (Genentech) has been shown to reverse specific, Myasthenia Gravis-like symptoms. Azathioprine acts more slowly than corticosteroids, producing improvement after 3–6 months, and usually has few side effects. However, occasionally it can produce serious side effects. Cyclophosphamide is a DNA-alkylating drug and nonspecific cell-cycle inhibitor. This drug is effective against Myasthenia Gravis, but it is not much used because it has many potentially serious side effects. Plasma Exchange is commonly used in severe acute exacerbation of the disease to achieve temporary improvement or as a method of optimizing Myasthenia Gravis control before surgery.

The Myasthenia Gravis market impetus has begun with Soliris (Eculizumab) (Alexion Pharmaceuticals), which got approval for Myasthenia Gravis treatment in 2017 as the first C5 inhibitor, a component of the complement cascade. This monoclonal antibody (MAB) is used for preventing acetylcholine receptor antibodies from affecting muscle cells and is also helpful for patients' resistance to the other available therapies.

The current advancement in the Myasthenia Gravis treatment process and increasing prevalence are the major market drivers of the Myasthenia Gravis market. Additionally, the current market is expected to change with the emerging therapies, which presently comprise biologics and molecules with new mechanisms of action. The approval of Soliris and the relevant pathway identification to target the disease laid the future to a more significant number of therapies in this direction.

Scope of the Myasthenia Gravis Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

Myasthenia Gravis Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Myasthenia Gravis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Myasthenia Gravis: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, UCB Pharma, Novartis, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Argenx, Takeda, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Myasthenia Gravis Key Insights 2 Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview at a Glance 3 Executive Summary of Myasthenia Gravis 4 Organizations 5 Myasthenia Gravis Disease Overview 6 Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1 The United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 The United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 Current Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Practices 8 Myasthenia Gravis Unmet Needs 9 Myasthenia Gravis Marketed drugs 9.1 Soliris: Alexion Pharmaceuticals 9.2 Mestinon: Valeant Pharmaceuticals 9.3 Prograf: Astellas Pharma 9.4 Venoglobulin IH: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma 10 Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Therapies 10.1 Firdapse: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 10.2 Hizentra: CSL Behring 10.3 Zilucoplan: Ra Pharmaceuticals 10.4 Efgartigimod: Argenx 10.5 TAK-079: Takeda 11 Myasthenia Gravis: 7MM Market Analysis 11.1 The United States Myasthenia Gravis Market Size 11.2 EU-5 Myasthenia Gravis Market Size 11.2.1 Germany Market Size 11.2.2 France Market Size 11.2.3 Italy Market Size 11.2.4 Spain Market Size 11.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 11.3 Japan Myasthenia Gravis Market Size 12 Myasthenia Gravis Market Drivers 13 Myasthenia Gravis Market Barriers 14 Myasthenia Gravis Market Access and Reimbursement 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Case studies 17 KOL Views 18 Appendix 19 Report Methodology 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

