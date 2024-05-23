myCIO Promotes William Stanley to Partner effective April 1, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myCIO Wealth Partners LLC (myCIO), one of the largest independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the country, has promoted William (Bill) Stanley to level of Partner effective April 1, 2024.

Mr. Stanley joined the firm in August 2015 as a Financial Analyst and more recently served as a lead financial counselor with a particular focus on executive financial planning and alternative investment due diligence. Prior to working with myCIO, he worked at CubeSmart Self Storage as a Corporate Strategy Analyst. Bill earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance & Economics from Boston College and subsequently earned his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Bill into the Partnership and recognize his outstanding contribution to the firm over the years" said David E. Lees, Senior Partner. "Those who have worked with Bill know his 'team first' attitude as well as his outstanding relationship & technical skills. Bill represents the firm well and we are proud to welcome Bill as our Partner. His promotion is well deserved."

About myCIO Wealth Partners, LLC

Based in Philadelphia, myCIO is a Comprehensive, Independent and Objective (CIO) financial advisory firm founded in 2005 and as of December 31, 2023 has over $12.9 billion in assets under management. The firm provides comprehensive, objective advice regarding financial, tax and estate planning, asset allocation and investment management to entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives, families, endowments, trusts and retirement plans. myCIO currently provides Financial Counseling services to more than 50 current and former Chairman, CEOs and Presidents of Standard & Poors and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit www.myciowp.com.

Disclaimers

myCIO is a registered investment advisor that provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally. We will maintain all applicable registration and licenses as required by the various states in which we conduct business, as applicable. myCIO renders individualized responses to persons in a particular state only after complying with all regulatory requirements, or pursuant to an applicable state exemption or exclusion. The statement regarding being one of the largest independent registered investment advisors in the country is derived from the various listings and rankings where myCIO appears and comparing our listed assets under management to others on the list. For more information on the listings and rankings please contact us.

