myCUmortgage Announces Four New Credit Union Partnerships in Q4

News provided by

myCUmortgage

09 Jan, 2024, 08:43 ET

A total of 13 new partnerships in 2023 helps myCUmortgage fulfill its mission of empowering credit unions to become great mortgage lenders

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myCUmortgage ended 2023 strong by welcoming four new partner credit unions in its ongoing effort to help more credit union members with homeownership. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the following credit unions partnered with myCUmortgage:

Continue Reading
This Is How We Mortgage
This Is How We Mortgage

  • Compass Community Credit Union – Eureka, Calif.
  • Cornerstone Credit Union – Freeport, Ill.
  • Railway Credit Union – Mandan, North Dakota
  • Valley First Credit Union – Modesto, Calif.

Combined, these new partnerships represent more than 102,000 credit union members and over $1.5 billion in assets.

In 2023, myCUmortgage established new partnerships with 13 credit unions from across the United States, which accounted for almost 686,000 members and nearly $4 billion in assets.

With over 24 years of mortgage industry experience in the credit union space, myCUmortgage offers its nearly 200 partners expert guidance to help them become GREAT mortgage lenders. Collaborating with these new partners, myCUmortgage is providing comprehensive products, systems and services, including conventional and government lending, loan origination services and member loan servicing.

About myCUmortgage
myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners and their members across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage-obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.

For more information, contact:
Bob Sadowski, APR
877.912.8009 x7276
[email protected] 

SOURCE myCUmortgage

Also from this source

myCUmortgage Starts Strong in 2023 and Signs Five New Partner Credit Unions

myCUmortgage Starts Strong in 2023 and Signs Five New Partner Credit Unions

myCUmortgage is thrilled to announce it has partnered with five credit unions from across the United States to empower them in becoming great...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Small Business Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.