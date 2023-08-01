myCUmortgage Starts Strong in 2023 and Signs Five New Partner Credit Unions

New Q1 & Q2 partners share myCUmortgage's pursuit of helping more credit union members with homeownership

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- myCUmortgage is thrilled to announce it has partnered with five credit unions from across the United States to empower them in becoming great mortgage lenders. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

The five credit unions partnering with myCUmortgage in the first half of 2023 include:

Adventure Credit Union – Grand Rapids, Mich.

Circle Federal Credit Union – Niles, Mich.

Members First Credit Union of Florida – Pensacola, Fla.

– Pensacola, Fla. Patelco Credit Union – Dublin, Calif.

Wauna Credit Union – Clatskanie, Ore.

Combined, these new partnerships represent 546,371 credit union members and $2.14 billion in assets.

With 23 years of mortgage industry experience in the credit union space, myCUmortgage offers its nearly 200 partners expert guidance while delivering peace of mind. Working with these new partners, myCUmortgage is delivering comprehensive products and services, including conventional and government lending, loan origination services and member loan servicing.

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners and their members across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage-obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.

