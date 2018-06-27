myCUmortgage® Names Kull Its New Credit Union Development Manager

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- myCUmortgage® is excited to announce that Wendy Kull joined the organization as the new Credit Union Development Manager, fulfilling the final piece of myCUmortgage's realignment of its sales and service organization. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly-owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

As the new Credit Union Development Manager, Kull is responsible for growing the number of credit unions that partner with myCUmortgage for lending and servicing products and solutions. She will accomplish this by successfully developing new relationships in order to discover the credit unions' mortgage lending needs and presenting the benefits that a partnership with myCUmortgage brings to address those needs.

"This position has everything to do with identifying and cultivating opportunities with credit unions so that myCUmortgage can start helping these new partners assist their members with home ownership," said Evan Shrewsbury, Director of Credit Union Engagement. "Wendy brings a wealth of expertise in mortgage sales to our team, and we are very excited to have her start growing our family of credit union partners."

Kull brings 18 years of experience in the finance industry to myCUmortgage. Prior to joining the CUSO, she was the Correspondent Lending Manager for Union Savings Bank. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business from Miami University.

The hiring of Kull completes the overall restructuring of myCUmortgage's sales and service initiative, which has two key drivers:

Providing greater focus on new sales in order to grow the number of credit unions partnering with myCUmortgage for its services. Through a team of Partner Success Managers, taking even greater care of our existing partner credit unions and helping them grow their mortgage businesses.

"We determined that it was time to empower our team to focus more on growing the client base as well as creating more opportunities for support with current partners. By devoting more resources and aligning our team of experts, we're able to help make credit unions better mortgage lenders," added Shrewsbury.

About myCUmortgage®

myCUmortgage® is a wholly-owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union, based in Beavercreek, Ohio. myCUmortgage helps nearly 200 credit unions nationwide to assist their members with homeownership through quality, cost-efficient, service-driven mortgage solutions. Visit www.myCUmortgage.com for more information.

