myCUmortgage Thrilled to Announce Four New Partnerships

Over 86,000 members and $1.18 billion in assets represented by new Q2 partner credit unions

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four credit unions from across the country have partnered with myCUmortgage to take advantage of its suite of comprehensive mortgage solutions and industry expertise. myCUmortgage is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

myCUmortgage's new partnerships in Q2 of 2024 include:

THIS is How We Mortgage!

Blue Eagle Credit Union – Roanoke, Va.

CHHE Credit Union – Huntington, W.Va.

Earthmover Credit Union – Oswego, Ill.

Securityplus Federal Credit Union – Baltimore

These new partnerships represent 86,490 credit union members and $1.18 billion in assets.

"In today's competitive home loan market, great partnerships enable credit unions to be the trusted and all-inclusive financial resource their members need," said Ben Rempe, President of myCUmortgage. "Closing on a home is one of the most exciting moments in a person's life, and we're excited to empower our new partners in delivering those moments to their members."

With 23 years of mortgage industry experience in the credit union space, myCUmortgage is driven to help its partners become great mortgage lenders and in turn assist more of their members with homeownership. Combined, these four new partners will use multiple myCUmortgage products and services, including conventional and government lending, loan origination services and member loan servicing.

About myCUmortgage

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners and their members across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage-obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.

For more information, contact:

Bob Sadowski, APR

877.912.8009 x7276

[email protected]

SOURCE myCUmortgage