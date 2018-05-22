myCUmortgage® Wins Multiple PRSA PRism Awards and Best in Show

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- myCUmortgage® took home several awards during the recent 2018 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) – Dayton Chapter – PRism Awards Ceremony. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), wholly-owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

myCUmortgage's Bob Sadowski accepts the Best in Show Award with Jamie Kenny of Kenny Consulting Group (right) and PRSA President, Erin Prokes.

For the second year in a row, myCUmortgage, along with the Kenny Consulting Group, was awarded a PRism for its annual Partner Conference in the Special Events and Observances category. myCUmortgage received a second PRism Award for its Partner Hotwire e-newsletter in the Writing – Long Form category.

The crowning achievement was the 2018 Best in Show Award which was presented to myCUmortgage for its annual Partner Conference. The Best in Show is given to the individual entry with the highest judging scores of ALL entries. In fact, the myCUmortgage Partner Conference entry was the only one to receive a perfect score from the judges.

"This is a great accomplishment and huge recognition for all the great work the Partner Conference team does with our event," said Tim Mislansky, President of myCUmortgage. "I'm certainly proud for the recognition we received and the first-class event that we put on each year."

The PRSA Dayton PRism Awards recognize the creativity, planning and enthusiasm that go into implementing an exceptional public relations and communications initiative. A panel of public relations professionals from a separate PRSA chapter judges the entries, which represent projects completed in 2017 based on research, planning, execution, results and support materials.

Now entering its 14th year, the myCUmortgage Partner Conference welcomes representatives from partner credit unions across the country to participate. The event features two days of insights, information and education delivered by mortgage industry experts, including hands-on sessions specifically for mortgage managers and staff as well as an awards program recognizing the best-of-the-best in credit union mortgage lending.

The 2018 myCUmortgage Partner Conference is scheduled for Oct. 23-25 in Dayton, Ohio. myCUmortgage partner credit unions interested in registering or learning more can visit http://bit.ly/SeizeTheMortgage.

About myCUmortgage®

myCUmortgage® is a wholly-owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union, based in Beavercreek, Ohio. myCUmortgage helps nearly 200 credit unions nationwide to assist their members with homeownership through quality, cost-efficient, service-driven mortgage solutions. Visit www.myCUmortgage.com for more information.

