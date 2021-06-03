Myeloid Therapeutics Continues Its Business and Pipeline Acceleration With Appointment of Sadettin Ozturk, Ph.D., as Chief Technology and Manufacturing Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company that is combining RNA insights with new technology to develop powerful cancer therapies, today announced that Sadettin Ozturk, Ph.D., a leader in biopharmaceutical product and technology development, has joined the Company as Chief Technology and Manufacturing Officer. An established expert in bioprocess and manufacturing, Dr. Ozturk brings a track record of product successes, including with cell and gene therapies, and biotherapeutic products. His arrival positions Myeloid to prepare the Company's pipeline for future commercial development.

"Sadettin joins Myeloid at an exciting time, as we are advancing our pipeline with several clinical candidates on accelerated development paths to address high unmet needs in T cell lymphoma, glioblastoma, and solid tumors," said Myeloid Chief Executive Officer Daniel Getts, MBA, Ph.D. "We are thrilled to apply his wealth of experience to Myeloid's manufacturing and production processes, as we focus on shortening development timelines and reaching patients sooner."

"I am inspired by the novel approaches that Myeloid applies, to leverage innate immune function and myeloid cells to kill cancer. It is exciting to apply my knowledge to conquer solid tumors and bring progress for other difficult-to-treat diseases," said Dr. Ozturk. "I look forward to joining this accomplished team as we accelerate the Company's promising treatments that can substantially improve patients' lives."

Dr. Ozturk has developed, scaled-up, and registered for approval multiple biotherapeutic products – including Stelera, Simponi, and Sylant. His team's efforts enabled commercial manufacturing of Kogenate, Benefix, and Remicade, and he has developed innovative manufacturing technologies for successful incorporation into multiple clinical and commercial processes. He joins Myeloid after serving as the Senior Vice President, Head of Technical Operations at Ring Therapeutics since 2019, where he led process development for the Anellovirus gene therapy platform. Previously, Dr. Ozturk built and led process and analytical development for gene therapies at MassBiologics, where he served as Senior Vice President of Process and Analytical Development. Over the course of his career, multiple senior-level positions with Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Bayer have provided him with an experience set critical to helping Myeloid achieve its transformative vision.

Dr. Ozturk has received numerous awards and honors, including the American Chemical Society James Van Lanen Distinguished Service Award, the Johnson & Johnson Science and Technology Innovation Award, and special recognition by the American Chemical Society's Biochemical Technology division (BIOT). He has also authored over 50 published articles and received multiple patents and invention disclosures. Dr. Ozturk received a Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an Executive Management and Leadership Certificate from the University of California at Berkeley Haas School of Business.

Dr. Ozturk joins Myeloid at a critical growth stage, as the Company accelerates its ongoing clinical development with over $50 million in recent financing from leading venture companies Newpath Partners, 8VC, Hatteras Venture Partners, and Alexandria Venture Investments.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is an immunology company focused on combining RNA biology insights with leading technologies to harness myeloid cells and eradicate cancer and other diseases. With broad clinical applications possible, the Company is presently advancing its several cell therapy product candidates, derived from its ATAK™ platform technology, with an initial application in T cell lymphoma and a primed monocyte approach to treating glioblastoma. The ATAK™ platform is scalable to multiple treatment modalities and to other disease areas in collaboration. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

