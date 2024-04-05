MyFBAPrep Named #4 on The Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024 List

Award Highlights Top 500 Fastest-Growing Companies in the Americas

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFBAPrep, a leading eCommerce warehouse and fulfillment network, announced today that it has been named #4 on the annual Financial Times (FT) The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 list.

The award showcases high-growth businesses in north, central and South America. This fifth annual list is based on revenue growth achieved between 2019 and 2022. MyFBAPrep grew 8,773% during that period, with a 346% compound annual growth rate.

This award is a marker validating our thoughtful approach and commitment to our clients. Post this

"I've been a huge fan of the iconic pink Financial Times print publication for years. Making FT's list of 'The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies' is an exceptional achievement for MyFBAPrep," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. "The team has worked hard to support our client's eCommerce logistics and fulfillment needs on a global scale, all while staying rooted in our values and delivering an unparalleled level of white-glove customer service in our industry. This award is a marker validating our thoughtful approach and commitment to our clients."

The South Florida-based company's hyper-growth comes on the back of its recent warehouse network expansion to more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space globally, including a presence in key international markets like Mexico, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Consistently recognized as the fastest-growing company in the logistics and transportation industry, MyFBAPrep also ranked on the 2023 Technology Fast 500 (#20, #1 in logistics & transportation), 2023 Inc. 5000 (#44, #1 in logistics & transportation) and Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast (#9, #24), among others.

The Financial Times' (FT) list of "The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2024" can be found here .

About MyFBAPrep

MyFBAPrep is the leading eCommerce warehouse and logistics network for enterprise-level brands, and top Amazon sellers and aggregators. Operating a global network of more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space, MyFBAPrep offers a full suite of eCommerce 3PL services including Amazon wholesale and private label, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, and B2B retail. Powered by its SaaS technology platform Preptopia, sellers get access to unified billing, analytics, business intelligence reporting tools, and real-time inventory views across multiple warehouses in the network. Operating in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and the United Kingdom, the company provides FBA Prep and marketplace automation, modern robotics item picking, and a dedicated account management team. Based in Coral Springs, Florida, MyFBAPrep moves over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and processes over 10 million units annually.

