MyFitnessPal appoints Mike Fisher as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal, the leading global nutrition and food tracking app, today announced the appointment of Mike Fisher as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mike succeeds Dinesh Lathi who will remain involved with the company as a member of the Board of Directors. Under Mike's leadership, MyFitnessPal will further its mission of helping people around the world improve their health through better food choices.

Mike has an established track record as a visionary technology leader with a deep understanding of consumer platforms, from nascent startups to established public entities, including at Etsy, at AOL-acquired company Quigo, at AKF Partners, a consultancy specializing in aiding technology firms in scaling operations, and at PayPal.

"I'm thrilled to join the MyFitnessPal team. As CEO, I'm excited to pair my passion for consumer facing technologies with MyFitnessPal's commitment to improving human wellness," said Fisher. "MyFitnessPal's mission to empower its users to achieve their weight management and broader health goals resonates with my own aspirations to live a healthier life and my desire to help others do the same."

"We are excited to partner with Mike as we see tremendous growth in the health and wellness technology sector and believe Mike's experience at driving product innovation will further enhance our user experience and help millions more achieve their goals," said Christine Wang, Partner at Francisco Partners. "We are grateful to Dinesh for his service and appreciate his ongoing involvement at the board level."

Mike is a veteran who previously served as a Captain and pilot in the US Army. A staunch advocate for philanthropy and service, he served on the board of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and currently serves on the board of the West Point Association of Graduates.

MyFitnessPal is a leading global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals, especially weight management. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to improve their health by tracking their food, recording exercise activity, and logging their weight. As one of the world's most trusted resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation and a sense of progress. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 19 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, more than 50 workout routines and exercise demos, and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and X.

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch nearly 25 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 400 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

