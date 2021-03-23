MyHealthAngel Reaches Milestone 10,000th Senior Attendee on Their Free Virtual Zoom Events on Health & Wellness and Education

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHealthAngel, a modern platform for seniors that connects and inspires the ageless, launched its community in the Summer of 2020. In just nine months, the MyHealthAngel community has grown to reach over half a million seniors across the U.S.

MyHealthAngel offers entertaining and complimentary events through Zoom that range from topics on health and wellness and cooking to technology and the arts. The events underscore the importance of keeping seniors engaged and connected, and providing valuable content through its weekly events at no cost to its members. The community has grown significantly thanks to word-of-mouth from its members and brand ambassadors, with new members joining every day to participate in its ongoing events. Event attendance has increased 2000% since its launch, and 35% of members attend at least two events per week, spending an average of 3 hours/week with MyHealthAngel.

"I have been working with seniors for over 20 years and know how lonely and isolating this stage of life can be, even during normal times," said Dan Feldman, MyHealthAngel's Co-Founder. "When COVID-19 hit, we knew it was more important than ever to create a community where seniors can connect with each other and offer events that educate and empower them."

Dr. Marc Milstein, an internationally recognized speaker on optimizing brain health, lowering risk of dementia and boosting happiness and a regular MyHealthAngel speaker says, "studies have shown isolation and loneliness is a direct threat to longevity and increases the risk of dementia. Finding innovative and safe ways to engage seniors is critical in this difficult time. Virtual presentations and events such as ones hosted by My Health Angel provide important opportunities to feel connected, engaged and keep the brain healthy."

Research also points to the physical benefits of social connection. In a recent study of older people, loneliness was associated with a higher risk of high blood pressure. Additionally, people with strong social and community ties were two to three times more likely to live longer.

MyHealthAngel hosts three to four live, complimentary events weekly throughout the day to accommodate members in different time zones. All events can be accessed via Zoom, and pre-registration is required. A small sample of upcoming events is below, and the full MyHealthAngel Events Calendar can be accessed here.

MyHealthAngel is a modern community that connects and inspires the ageless with a focus on staying active and engaged to promote better health and happiness. We offer complimentary virtual events every week focused on spirituality, mobility, education, and health and wellness. At MyHealthAngel, we believe the best is yet to come. Our platform creates opportunities and services for, by, and to seniors that help navigate and improve aging in America.

For more information about the MyHealthAngel community, visit www.myhealthangel.com

