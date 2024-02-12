MyKaarma and Logitrac Partner to Bring a Streamlined Experience to Automotive Service Providers

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myKaarma, the leading customer interaction management solution for fixed operations and Logitrac, the most innovative fleet management providers, today announced powerful integration touchpoints to once again improve the service experience for vehicle owners and dealership employees.

The enhanced partnership is a completely integrated solution. It is now possible to access Logitrac through a built-in tab in the myKaarma application. All Logitrac features such as pucks, zones, alerts, and charges for tolls are a click away without having to sign into a separate system.

Dealership employees can access all features the same way they would access native myKaarma features at customer arrival, such as check-in, vehicle walk-around videos, payments pre-authorizations, mobile payments, and more.

"We are thrilled to bring this partnership to our dealer base," said Ujj Nath, CEO and founder of myKaarma, "with this integration, dealers can eliminate costly time and expense at their loaner car desk and provide a streamlined experience between a service advisor and vehicle owner. By reducing duplication of work, everything works faster and more efficiently, and during peak times, the loaner car can be handled by the service advisor directly."

Michael Harrell, CEO and Founder of Logitrac, echoed Nath's sentiments, emphasizing the seamless integration of Logitrac's fleet management platform into myKaarma. Leveraging myKaarma's advanced APIs, Logitrac can now provide all the benefits of its platform within the myKaarma solution, aligning seamlessly with the workflow of service advisors.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, myKaarma and Logitrac remain at the forefront, driving innovation and excellence in dealership operations. Dealers interested in experiencing the transformative power of this partnership can learn more by visiting mykaarma.com and requesting a demo.

About myKaarma:

myKaarma believes a dealer should not have to "do work to do work." Their sophisticated and natural design flow creates effortless, easy, and exceptional interactions. Built upon an industry-leading communication and payment platform, myKaarma delivers good karma for vehicle owners and dealers alike by making the service experience better for all. myKaarma is an advanced end-to-end platform with scheduling, communications, payment, pickup and delivery, video MPI, BDC solutions, and insightful reporting. For more information, please visit mykaarma.com.

About Logitrac:

The future of automation for dealerships has arrived with Logitrac HyperDrive. The all-inclusive digital contract solution, automated expense recovery tools, advanced gps technology help power HyperDrive to the top for dealership fleet control. Whether its loaner/rental fleets, lot management, or fleet operations, HyperDrive has the platform that best fits your needs.

