myKaarma Launches Multiple Features from Mobile Check-In to Payment Solutions for Engaged Fixed Ops Customers and Increased ROs

News provided by

myKaarma

25 Jan, 2024, 08:43 ET

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myKaarma, the leading end-to-end customer communication solution for Fixed Ops departments, today announced the release of several new features to enhance the experience of Fixed Operation customers from the moment they make an appointment online all the way through to payment for services.

Debuting at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Conference, Feb 1-4, 2024, the features together represent an "unfair advantage" for Fixed Ops departments looking to enhance their customer experience, write more ROs, increase CSI scores, and create better communication among all the departments in the dealership.

The new ServiceCart Video MPI Premium takes the industry's best inspection tool and makes it even better. With seamless multi-inspection workflows, custom inspection types, and the ability to auto-fill recommendation opcodes and labor and parts pricing, the Fixed Ops department can deliver fast, accurate estimates in record time. In addition, the new ShopChat feature enables technicians and advisors to quickly communicate needed information to internal staff and add others to the conversation, bringing all departments together into one communication channel.

Mobile Check-in will enable a mobile-first process for each customer checking in, eliminating the frustration of long wait times and our ServiceConnect Outreach solution will drive RO revenue by automating service follow-up with text and email templates designed to engage with customers.

"We wanted to introduce an end-to-end solution for Fixed Ops customers from the moment they use our mobile check-in service until the final thank you sent from our ServiceConnect solution," said Ujj Nath, Founder of MyKaarma. "After the last few years of low inventory and high sales prices, winning dealerships are the ones who are getting back to basics and ensuring the customer feels supported every step of the way. Our newly launched features are one effortless way Fixed Ops departments can provide exceptional service with the goal of a lifetime customer."

In addition to these features, MyKaarma will be demonstrating their Payment and surcharge solution, a feature that has saved dealerships thousands monthly by covering 100% of their credit card surcharge fees; and the new BDC Inbox, currently found to be reducing status calls by 50% for those dealerships using the system.

For more information, or to schedule a product demonstration visit www.mykaarma.com, stop by booth 2170W at the NADA show in Las Vegas, NV, Feb 1-4, 2024 or click here to schedule an appointment at NADA.

About myKaarma:

myKaarma believes a dealer should not have to "do work to do work." Their sophisticated and natural design flow creates effortless, easy, and exceptional interactions. Built upon an industry-leading communication and payment platform, myKaarma delivers good karma for vehicle owners and dealers alike by making the service experience better for all. myKaarma is an advanced end-to-end platform with scheduling, communications, payment, pickup and delivery, video MPI, BDC solutions, and insightful reporting. For more information, please visit mykaarma.com.

Media Contact: 

Laurie Halter
Charisma! Communications
[email protected]
503-816-2474

SOURCE myKaarma

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.