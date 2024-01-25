myKaarma Launches Multiple Features from Mobile Check-In to Payment Solutions for Engaged Fixed Ops Customers and Increased ROs

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myKaarma, the leading end-to-end customer communication solution for Fixed Ops departments, today announced the release of several new features to enhance the experience of Fixed Operation customers from the moment they make an appointment online all the way through to payment for services.

Debuting at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Conference, Feb 1-4, 2024, the features together represent an "unfair advantage" for Fixed Ops departments looking to enhance their customer experience, write more ROs, increase CSI scores, and create better communication among all the departments in the dealership.

The new ServiceCart Video MPI Premium takes the industry's best inspection tool and makes it even better. With seamless multi-inspection workflows, custom inspection types, and the ability to auto-fill recommendation opcodes and labor and parts pricing, the Fixed Ops department can deliver fast, accurate estimates in record time. In addition, the new ShopChat feature enables technicians and advisors to quickly communicate needed information to internal staff and add others to the conversation, bringing all departments together into one communication channel.

Mobile Check-in will enable a mobile-first process for each customer checking in, eliminating the frustration of long wait times and our ServiceConnect Outreach solution will drive RO revenue by automating service follow-up with text and email templates designed to engage with customers.

"We wanted to introduce an end-to-end solution for Fixed Ops customers from the moment they use our mobile check-in service until the final thank you sent from our ServiceConnect solution," said Ujj Nath, Founder of MyKaarma. "After the last few years of low inventory and high sales prices, winning dealerships are the ones who are getting back to basics and ensuring the customer feels supported every step of the way. Our newly launched features are one effortless way Fixed Ops departments can provide exceptional service with the goal of a lifetime customer."

In addition to these features, MyKaarma will be demonstrating their Payment and surcharge solution, a feature that has saved dealerships thousands monthly by covering 100% of their credit card surcharge fees; and the new BDC Inbox, currently found to be reducing status calls by 50% for those dealerships using the system.

For more information, or to schedule a product demonstration visit www.mykaarma.com, stop by booth 2170W at the NADA show in Las Vegas, NV, Feb 1-4, 2024 or click here to schedule an appointment at NADA.

About myKaarma:

myKaarma believes a dealer should not have to "do work to do work." Their sophisticated and natural design flow creates effortless, easy, and exceptional interactions. Built upon an industry-leading communication and payment platform, myKaarma delivers good karma for vehicle owners and dealers alike by making the service experience better for all. myKaarma is an advanced end-to-end platform with scheduling, communications, payment, pickup and delivery, video MPI, BDC solutions, and insightful reporting. For more information, please visit mykaarma.com.

