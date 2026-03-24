myKaarma Receives Subaru Certification for Service Scheduling Platform

Certification supports modern appointment workflows, operational consistency, and integrated retailer service performance

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myKaarma, a leading provider of end-to-end service lane technology solutions built to help franchise auto dealerships streamline service leads, operations and payments, enhance customer experience, and improve service efficiency, today announced it has received certification from Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) for its Scheduler+ appointment platform.

The certification enables Subaru retailers to deploy an approved scheduling solution designed to improve appointment accuracy, streamline service capacity management, and modernize customer communications through their patented universal inbox technology across the service experience.

Scheduler+ is part of myKaarma's integrated service platform, connecting appointment scheduling, universal inbox, and service operations into a unified system. The result is more consistent workflows for retailers and a smoother booking experience for customers.

The platform centralizes scheduling across recorded voice, text, and email channels while helping retailers optimize technician capacity and reduce friction in the appointment process. It is designed not only to improve operational consistency but also to unlock incremental appointment opportunities across customer-facing channels.

"This certification reflects our commitment to building technology that strengthens dealership operations while aligning with OEM standards," said Ujj Nath, CEO of myKaarma. "Dealers operate in an environment where consistency matters, and scheduling accuracy and communication clarity directly impact service efficiency and customer trust. Scheduler+ is designed to support both."

Elaine Finocchiaro, Digital Service Technology Manager, Subaru of America, Inc. said, "Subaru is committed to providing retailers with state-of-the-art technology solutions that deliver an exceptional service experience. Certifying platforms like myKaarma's helps ensure our retailers have access to tools that integrate with our technology ecosystem while maintaining exceptional operational performance."

Certified myKaarma retailers benefit from a platform built to integrate with Subaru-approved systems, enabling clean data flow and improved appointment management, while creating greater service demand for the service department.

Subaru retailers may enroll in the certified Scheduler+ platform as part of a coordinated rollout with Subaru of America, Inc.

About myKaarma

myKaarma is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that transform the after-sales service experience at automotive dealerships. Its integrated platform includes communications, appointment scheduling, payments, video inspections, and analytics tools used by thousands of dealers to increase efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability. For more information, visit mykaarma.com.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE myKaarma