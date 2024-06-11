Myla Reizen Returns to Jones Walker to Grow Healthcare Industry Team

MIAMI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that Myla Reizen has returned to the firm as a partner in the Corporate Practice Group and a member of the Healthcare Industry Team in the Miami office.

"We are pleased to welcome Myla back to the firm," said managing partner Bill Hines. "As we remain committed to building an even stronger Healthcare Industry Team, her significant experience and innate understanding of the industry's complex regulations will help us offer a full range of services to clients in the healthcare industry."

Jones Walker welcomes Myla Reizen as a partner in the Corporate Practice Group and a member of the Healthcare Industry Team in the firm's Miami office.

Myla is a healthcare regulatory attorney who focuses her practice on government and internal investigations, complex regulatory matters, and compliance initiatives and programs. She has extensive experience representing national and international organizations and individual clients from every sector of the complex, competitive, and highly regulated healthcare industry.

"I am pleased to make my way back to the firm and especially excited to join the nationally recognized Healthcare Industry Team," Myla said. "I am eager to apply a wealth of regulatory healthcare knowledge and experience to Jones Walker. My passion for health and education equity is a perfect fit for the firm's advanced healthcare platform."

Myla draws on her firsthand in-house experience to provide sophisticated, practical advice to a wide array of healthcare providers and regularly represents clients in internal and government investigations and proceedings before state and federal regulatory and law enforcement agencies, such as the US Department of Justice. She advises clients on enforcement and qui tam matters ranging from traditional issues — such as medical necessity; physician arrangements; research and clinical studies; and False Claims Act, Anti-Kickback Statute, Stark Law, and Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act matters — to emerging challenges involving health equity, the delivery of healthcare in rural communities, telehealth and telemedicine, drug diversion strategies, and more.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 140 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Savannah Kirk

225.248.3435

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP