myLaurel Named to Fast Company's 2026 List of the World's Most Innovative Companies

Recognized as a Top 5 Healthcare Innovator, myLaurel joins category-defining leaders in Fast Company's prestigious 2026 list of industry-shaping organizations

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myLaurel is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, ranking in the top five among healthcare companies. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

"Being named a top five most innovative healthcare company is an incredible honor—but more importantly, it validates a fundamental shift in how care can and should be delivered," said Juan Vallarino, Chief Executive Officer at myLaurel. "We believe the home can serve as a front door to high-acuity care – where vulnerable patients can safely recover with the clinical support they need. By extending the capabilities of the hospital into the home, we're helping health systems deliver better outcomes, expand capacity, and meet patients where they are—safely, effectively, and at scale."

myLaurel has been named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. Post this

myLaurel is a leading provider of home-based acute and transitional care. Despite ongoing advancements in healthcare, systemic inefficiencies persist, leading to inappropriate utilization and over-reliance on acute hospitalizations and Emergency Department (ED) visits– challenges myLaurel is designed to address.

By delivering timely, comprehensive care in the homes, myLaurel has eased the financial burden on payers and improved operational efficiency for health systems while significantly improving patient outcomes and satisfaction for patients and providers.

Innovation in Action: Relieving the Burden on Health Systems

As health systems face rising ED congestion and capacity constraints, myLaurel's tech-enabled clinical model has proven that a significant portion of hospital care can be safely transitioned to the home. Through in-home clinicians supported by remote physicians, myLaurel has redefined the acute care pathway.

The impact is reflected in measurable outcomes for high-risk populations:

Capacity Creation: ~15 bed days saved daily, enabling incremental admissions for higher-acuity surgical and critical care.

~15 bed days saved daily, enabling incremental admissions for higher-acuity surgical and critical care. Reduced Readmissions: 49% absolute reduction in readmissions, ~3% reutilization across 15-day acute-at-home episodes.

49% absolute reduction in readmissions, ~3% reutilization across 15-day acute-at-home episodes. ED Diversion: A 33% lower ED utilization rate by diverting appropriate patients directly to provider-led home care.

A 33% lower ED utilization rate by diverting appropriate patients directly to provider-led home care. Patient Experience: Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 97–99, (vs. healthcare industry average of 38–58).

Partnerships with major health systems nationwide demonstrate the scalability of this model. Expanding from ED-to-Home to Inpatient-to-Home pathways enables health systems to protect value-based performance while freeing capacity for their higher-acuity cases.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

For more information, contact:

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About myLaurel

myLaurel was founded on the belief that a portion of today's hospital care can—and should—be delivered in the comfort of home. As a tech-enabled medical group, we provide on-demand acute and transitional care to frail, elderly, or medically complex patients at home—helping them avoid the traditional care path of ambulance, ER, hospital admission, and nursing facility.

Health systems, payers, and provider groups partner with us to reduce avoidable utilization, improve readmission rates, accelerate discharges, and enhance patient experience—all while maintaining the highest standards of care and safety. We stand behind our outcomes with our partners, putting our fees at risk to demonstrate our commitment and confidence in delivering results.

Headquartered in New York, myLaurel delivers hands-on clinical care guided by remote physicians - supported by in-home clinicians, advanced technology, diagnostics, and therapies. The result for high-risk populations: 33% lower ED utilization, a 49% absolute reduction in readmissions, and an average of 15 bed days saved daily, and a patient Net Promoter Score of 97. Learn more at mylaurelhealth.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

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