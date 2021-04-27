My/Mochi Ice Cream Gets Even More Mouthboggling with Oat Milk

With the swap from cashew cream to oat milk in My/Mochi's non-dairy and vegan offerings, snackers looking to limit or eliminate their dairy intake and those concerned with nut allergens can now enjoy a textural wonderland of flavor anytime the craving strikes. My/Mochi Oat Milk Frozen Dessert has a similar taste and texture to traditional dairy ice cream and will be available in fan-favorite flavors Strawberry, Vanilla, Chocolate, Neapolitan and Salted Caramel.

"Oat milk continues to grow in popularity, overtaking soy to become one of the most popular plant-based dairy options said Craig Berger, CEO of My/Mochi Ice Cream. "My/Mochi Oat Milk Frozen Dessert reinforces our commitment to revolutionizing the world of snacking with oat milk ranking high on protein and fiber while being allergy-friendly. We are constantly looking to mesmerize mouths and we couldn't be more excited to announce this updated offering that all can enjoy."

Tastebuds looking to try My/Mochi non-dairy and vegan items can visit https://www.mymomochi.com/where-to-buy to find where the milky, melty masterpiece are available in their area.

About My/Mochi Ice Cream

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mochi, creator of the Modern Frozen Snack category, is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking premium ice cream and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mochi gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mochi products are made with real ingredients, always gluten-free, rBST free, made without soy and no GMO ingredients. A variety of non-dairy and vegan offerings are also available. Come play with us on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE My/Mochi Ice Cream