My/Mochi Ice Cream Gets Even More Mouthboggling with Oat Milk
America's Favorite Frozen Snack is the Only Mochi Ice Cream Brand to go all in on Oats
Apr 27, 2021, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snackers, get ready for a t-OAT-ally mouthboggling new snacking joyride. My/Mochi Ice Cream announces the hottest – and coolest – snacking sensation to hit the freezer aisle this summer with the launch of My/Mochi Oat Milk Frozen Dessert.
The non-dairy and vegan line of My/Mochi offers mochi ice cream lovers the same pillowy, desquishious texture and marvelously mouthwatering taste they have come to expect and gives even more snackers the chance to boggle their mouths' minds with its gluten-free, no GMO and allergen-friendly ingredients.
With the swap from cashew cream to oat milk in My/Mochi's non-dairy and vegan offerings, snackers looking to limit or eliminate their dairy intake and those concerned with nut allergens can now enjoy a textural wonderland of flavor anytime the craving strikes. My/Mochi Oat Milk Frozen Dessert has a similar taste and texture to traditional dairy ice cream and will be available in fan-favorite flavors Strawberry, Vanilla, Chocolate, Neapolitan and Salted Caramel.
"Oat milk continues to grow in popularity, overtaking soy to become one of the most popular plant-based dairy options said Craig Berger, CEO of My/Mochi Ice Cream. "My/Mochi Oat Milk Frozen Dessert reinforces our commitment to revolutionizing the world of snacking with oat milk ranking high on protein and fiber while being allergy-friendly. We are constantly looking to mesmerize mouths and we couldn't be more excited to announce this updated offering that all can enjoy."
Tastebuds looking to try My/Mochi non-dairy and vegan items can visit https://www.mymomochi.com/where-to-buy to find where the milky, melty masterpiece are available in their area.
About My/Mochi Ice Cream
Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mochi, creator of the Modern Frozen Snack category, is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking premium ice cream and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mochi gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mochi products are made with real ingredients, always gluten-free, rBST free, made without soy and no GMO ingredients. A variety of non-dairy and vegan offerings are also available. Come play with us on Instagram and TikTok.
