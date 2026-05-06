My/Mochi® Launches NEW Cotton Candy Mochi Ice Cream

Answers Top Fan Flavor Request and Rising Cultural Craving for Colorful, Nostalgic Treats

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, My/Mochi® debuted its NEW Cotton Candy mochi ice cream. In addition to being one of the brand's most requested fan favorites, this throwback flavor – think carnivals and boardwalks – taps into the rise in demand for nostalgic, whimsical, colorful snacks.

My/Mochi Cotton Candy wraps premium cotton candy flavored ice cream in pillowy rice dough for a cool multi-textured 70 calorie snack.

My/Mochi Cotton Candy (PRNewsfoto/My/Mochi Ice Cream)

"My/Mochi is all about enabling people to experience playful, sensorial joy in a snackable treat," said Brigette Wolf, Chief Marketing Officer, My/Mochi. "Cotton candy is the perfect flavor for this cultural moment where people are craving treats that deliver a unique combination of taste, texture and, of course, the opportunity for great TikTok content!"

Wolf also underscores the fact My/Mochi's cotton candy ice cream – just like all other varieties in its portfolio – uses no artificial flavors, colors or dyes.

"Getting the flavor right is always our top priority. Our R&D team is the best at developing recipes that are true to the taste people expect when they see the name of the product – while still maintaining the ingredient and quality integrity standards our brand was built on."

My/Mochi Cotton Candy is also gluten free and nut free. NEW Cotton Candy is now available at retailers nationwide. The average retail for price for a 6 count box is $5.99

About My/Mochi

My/Mochi® is the original mochi ice cream brand, founded in the 1990s by a Japanese baker and American entrepreneur who set up a small shop in Los Angeles, California's Little Tokyo. Since then, the brand has evolved and grown to be the world's largest producer of mochi ice cream. It is available in more than twenty flavors – including Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Cookie Dough and Mango as well as dairy-free Chocolate and Strawberry. All My/Mochi ice cream is soy free, made with milk containing no rBST and non-GMO ingredients. My/Mochi is available at retailers nationwide. Find out more at www.mymochi.com and follow us on Instagram and TikTok

SOURCE My/Mochi Ice Cream