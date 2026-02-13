The multi-generational comedy icon joins James Harden on the ever-growing roster of partners on MyPrize, the world's fastest-growing social gaming and entertainment platform.



MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPrize, the world's fastest-growing multiplayer social gaming and entertainment platform, announced a new partnership with iconic actor, comedian, writer, and producer Marlon Wayans, who is joining MyPrize as a Premier Creator. This exciting collaboration adds to the company's recent launch of NBA legend James Harden as the platform's inaugural Premier Creator, and continues expanding MyPrize's ongoing commitment to innovation at the intersection of pop culture, community, and digital entertainment.

MyPrize Announces Marlon Wayans as Its Next Premier Creator

As a MyPrize Premier Creator, Wayans will debut original content across exclusive livestreams, interactive sessions, and his multiplayer Play Together room, bringing his signature humor and energy through direct engagement with MyPrize's rapidly growing global community. Fans will be able to join Marlon's live-stream room to play games and chat with him in real time on MyPrize, breaking down traditional barriers between celebrities and their global audiences.

"Bringing Marlon Wayans into the MyPrize creator ecosystem is a massive moment for our platform," said Zach Bruch, Founder and CEO of MyPrize. "Marlon is a comedy icon, a multi-faceted entertainer, and a cultural pillar across decades whose creativity and charisma have shaped generations. With Marlon joining MyPrize, we're offering his fans spanning generations a place to play, connect, and hysterically laugh together in a way that is authentic, unfiltered, and fundamentally social."

Already home to more than 1.2 million users and growing who have collectively won over $1 Billion+ in prizes, MyPrize is transforming the digital entertainment landscape by bringing together real-time multiplayer experiences, creator-driven content, livestreaming, and interactive markets. Built as a modern all-in-one entertainment destination, MyPrize is where fun, culture, and fandom come together, and where audiences move beyond passive viewing to actively engage with their favorite creators and stars.

"I'm excited about MyPrize because they focus on culture and make it possible for me to connect with my fans directly in a way that wasn't possible before," said Marlon Wayans. "I can't wait to jump on MyPrize and play games, joke around, and hang out with my fans around the world. MyPrize offers the future for how fans, actors, creators, and comedians will connect and cultivate all-new relationships together."

The addition of Marlon Wayans to the MyPrize creator program further reinforces MyPrize's growing role as a cultural and technological powerhouse driving the future of online entertainment, as well as the platform's ongoing commitment to partnering with top-tier celebrities and creators who shape global popular culture.

About MyPrize

MyPrize is the fastest growing free-to-play social gaming and social markets platform in the world, redefining how people play, watch, and connect with one another with gaming and markets online. Pioneering multiplayer experiences where users can join forces with creators, streamers, and friends, MyPrize provides a platform built for shared moments and massive communities.

MyPrize transcends boundaries, giving players and fans what they have been desperately craving: an all-in-one open platform that combines the best of online gaming, live streaming, and social markets, powered by MyPrize's proprietary AI personalization engine. For more information, please visit MyPrize.us or MyPrize.com for international players.

