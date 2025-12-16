MyPrize Brings the Fastest-Growing Social Casino to Avalanche

MyPrize's core fiat payment and settlement infrastructure takes industry leading strides by integrating with Avalanche, unlocking all new methods for real-time, on-chain prize redemptions and high-volume on-chain Avalanche transactions at consumer scale.

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPrize US , the online social casino built around creators and community play that raised $21m earlier this year , today announced a major expansion to their core fiat payment and settlement infrastructure by integrating Avalanche. This development augments MyPrize's robust existing fiat rails by offering users all new on-chain capability across the platform's payments, settlements, and redemption systems fully on-chain. MyPrize has already surpassed $1.15B in player winnings to date, signaling significant traction ahead of this expansion.

MyPrize offers an all-new take on online free-to-play social casino games like slots, roulette, and blackjack in creator-hosted livestreaming rooms where fans interact live with their favorite streamers and communities. With its "Play-Together" feature, viewers can opt-in to share in the action and play directly alongside their favorite livestreamers. Through the Avalanche integration, prizes can now be redeemed on-chain without compromising the speed or social nature of consumer gameplay on the platform.

"The foundational growth of the internet has been powered by community from day one, and the greatest community experiences are driven by speed, trust, and timing," said MyPrize Founder & CEO, Zach Bruch. "By integrating Avalanche, we can offer all new on-chain engagement and activity by adding to our fiat rails by delivering our players the best USDC payments experience possible leveraging the Avalanche blockchain. Our over one million users can now choose to redeem their prizes on-chain instantly with Avalanche USDC, and that changes the game for both users and creators."

Unlike traditional platforms that rely exclusively on off-chain settlement, even when accepting crypto rails for purchases, MyPrize will run redemptions, play resolution, and prize tracking natively on Avalanche. Every outcome is recorded on-chain, enhancing user confidence and driving Avalanche network activity.

Alongside MyPrize's existing fiat options, including Apple Pay, credit cards, and bank transfers, now players will be able to seamlessly use the Core , Avalanche's native wallet, with a dedicated Avalanche product workflow within the MyPrize platform, giving MyPrize's over one million users a direct gateway to the Avalanche network. This partnership creates all new access for Avalanche users to MyPrize US and MyPrize.com global platform offerings, with secure and streamlined on-ramps to the platform's growing library of free-to-play social casino games and forthcoming prediction market.

"We have long supported the gaming industry," said John Nahas, Chief Business Officer at Ava Labs, the company dedicated to advancing the adoption and scalability of the Avalanche ecosystem. "MyPrize is a natural partner for our expansion into social casinos. Their model will drive significant transaction volume for the network and has the potential to onboard millions of new users to Avalanche."

Looking forward to 2026, MyPrize is exploring additional integrations in the Avalanche ecosystem that will enable developers to build and interact with unique games on the MyPrize platform. By tapping into Avalanche's leading gaming developer network, MyPrize aims to foster a vibrant ecosystem of creators that will bring innovative experiences to players around the world.

About MyPrize

MyPrize is the fastest growing free-to-play social gaming and social markets platform in the world, redefining how people play, watch, and connect with one another with gaming and markets online. Pioneering multiplayer experiences where users can join forces with creators, streamers, and friends, MyPrize provides a platform built for shared moments and massive communities.

MyPrize transcends boundaries, giving players and fans what they have been desperately craving: an all-in-one open platform that combines the best of online gaming, live streaming, and social markets, powered by MyPrize's proprietary AI personalization engine. With SOC 2 Type 1 certification, MyPrize maintains institutional-grade security while building the future of online entertainment. For more information, please visit MyPrize.us or MyPrize.com for international players.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is an ultra-fast, low-latency blockchain platform designed for builders who need high performance at scale. The network's architecture allows for the creation of sovereign, efficient and fully interoperable public and private layer 1 (L1) blockchains which leverage the Avalanche Consensus Mechanism to achieve high throughput and near-instant transaction finality. The ease and speed of launching an L1, and the breadth of architectural customization choices, make Avalanche the perfect environment for a composable multi-chain future.

Supported by a global community of developers and validators, Avalanche offers a fast, low-cost environment for building decentralized applications (dApps). With its combination of speed, flexibility, and scalability, Avalanche is the platform of choice for innovators pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

