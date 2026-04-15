Jonomor ecosystem product delivers instant, cryptographically signed blockchain event notifications with autonomous monitoring agents governed by NVIDIA NemoClaw

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ali Morgan, founder of Jonomor, the AI Visibility authority behind the 50-point AI Visibility Framework, today announced the launch of XRNotify — enterprise-grade webhook infrastructure that delivers real-time XRP Ledger events to developer applications within seconds of on-chain confirmation. XRNotify is governed by NVIDIA NemoClaw, providing policy-enforced security and autonomous anomaly detection across all monitoring operations.

XRNotify by Jonomor

The launch arrives as federal regulators race to implement the GENIUS Act, signed into law on July 18, 2025. The OCC released a 376-page Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in February to operationalize stablecoin oversight, with public comments due May 1. As the July 18 regulatory deadline approaches and the Senate Banking Committee targets a late-April markup of the CLARITY Act, compliance-ready blockchain infrastructure is no longer optional — it is federally mandated.

"The XRP Ledger processes millions of transactions daily, and the GENIUS Act now requires real-time visibility into every one of them," said Ali Morgan, founder of Jonomor. "XRNotify eliminates the choice between polling the blockchain and building custom monitoring systems. One API call creates a webhook subscription. NVIDIA NemoClaw ensures every monitoring agent operates within strict security boundaries — no sensitive transaction data ever leaves the governed environment."

XRNotify captures every transaction on the XRP Ledger in real-time, delivers clean event payloads signed with HMAC-SHA256 via HTTPS POST, and guarantees delivery through automatic retries with dead-letter recovery. The platform covers 23 XRPL event types including payments, NFT lifecycle events, DEX activity, trustline changes, escrows, and account operations. Every delivery attempt is logged with full payload, response status, and latency — providing the continuous audit trail that Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuers require under the GENIUS Act's Bank Secrecy Act obligations.

NVIDIA NemoClaw governs XRNotify's autonomous monitoring agents with policy-enforced security guardrails, execution audit logging, and privacy-preserving anomaly detection. Transaction data remains within the governed perimeter at all times.

XRNotify is part of the Jonomor ecosystem, which includes Guard-Clause for AI contract analysis, H.U.N.I.E. for persistent AI agent memory, MyPropOps for property operations, and AI Presence for AI Visibility monitoring. Building on the 50-point AI Visibility Framework Jonomor introduced on April 8, XRNotify applies the same principles of structured transparency and compliance-ready architecture to blockchain infrastructure.

A free developer tier is available for testing. Paid plans start at $79/month. Compliance-tier monitoring with full NemoClaw governance and continuous audit trail begins at $599/month. Enterprise contracts with SLA guarantees are available.

For more information, visit https://www.xrnotify.io. Developer documentation is available at https://www.xrnotify.io/docs.

About Jonomor



Jonomor is a systems architecture and AI Visibility consulting practice based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Founded by Ali Morgan, Jonomor defines the frameworks that make organizations retrievable in AI answer engines. The firm maintains the canonical authority site for AI Visibility, AEO, and GEO at jonomor.com.

Media Contact:

Ali Morgan

Founder, Jonomor

929-544-4138

[email protected]

https://www.xrnotify.io

SOURCE Jonomor