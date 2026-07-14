MyRegistry.com Launches New Plugin on ChatGPT That Helps Users Find, Add, and Purchase Gifts Through Interaction

The new plugin allows members to add gifts using ChatGPT, while both members and visitors can search for registries and gift lists, find gifts, and complete purchases seamlessly

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MyRegistry.com, the leading universal gifting platform, announced the launch of its new plugin in ChatGPT, giving users a more intuitive way to discover gifts, manage registries, and shop for others.

The MyRegistry.com plugin in ChatGPT is designed to support both MyRegistry.com members and their friends and family. In member mode, users can authorize the plugin using their MyRegistry.com credentials and then leverage the power of ChatGPT to find gifts they want and add them directly to their registries and gift lists. Instead of navigating menus, users can simply say, 'Find me a white noise machine and add it to my baby registry'. Both members and visitors can search for gift lists and registries by name, find gifts they want to purchase, and complete the purchase experience seamlessly using ChatGPT.

This new experience brings greater convenience and personalization to gift planning and gift buying, combining MyRegistry.com's universal gifting platform with the intuitive, interactive capabilities of ChatGPT.

"We're aggressively expanding the ways we make gift giving and registry creation easier, more helpful, and more personalized," said Nancy Lee, President. "Our new plugin in ChatGPT gives users a natural, intuitive way to find the gifts they want, add them to their registry, search for registries, and shop for others all in one experience."

The launch reflects MyRegistry.com's continued investment in innovation and AI-powered experiences, as well as its commitment to meeting users where discovery and shopping are increasingly happening.

Key features of the MyRegistry.com plugin in ChatGPT include:

Member Registry Management

Authorized MyRegistry.com members can use ChatGPT to discover gifts and add them directly to their registry or gift list.

Authorized MyRegistry.com members can use ChatGPT to discover gifts and add them directly to their registry or gift list. Registry and Gift List Search

Both members and visitors can search for gift lists and registries across our entire network, making it effortless to find exactly who they're shopping for.

Both members and visitors can search for gift lists and registries across our entire network, making it effortless to find exactly who they're shopping for. Gift Discovery for Shoppers

Visitors can explore gifts they want to buy for friends, family members, or loved ones through an interactive experience.

Visitors can explore gifts they want to buy for friends, family members, or loved ones through an interactive experience. Seamless Purchase Experience

Both members and visitors can find gifts and complete purchases through ChatGPT, creating a more streamlined gifting journey.

By extending its platform into ChatGPT, MyRegistry.com is making registry and gift list creation and gift shopping more accessible, intelligent, and convenient for modern consumers.

Availability

The MyRegistry.com ChatGPT plugin is now available.

About MyRegistry.com

As the leading technology innovator in the gifting industry, MyRegistry.com redefines the art of giving. The platform's unparalleled flexibility and innovation enable engaged couples, expectant parents, and gift list creators for all life's gifting occasions, to effortlessly combine items from any store worldwide into one comprehensive registry and/or gift list. The advanced sync capability allows seamless integration of existing store registries, keeps gifts organized while preserving the benefits and perks of retailer-specific registries. MyRegistry.com's gift registry software expands product visibility, exposing retailers to high-intent gift shoppers, and drives incremental revenue, all with a seamless integration. Powered by its AI-driven growth strategy, MyRegistry.com streamlines the gifting process and transforms it into an expression of personal style and convenience. Whether for weddings, baby showers, non profits, or gift lists for any special occasion, MyRegistry.com makes gift-giving simple and personal, ensuring each moment is cherished.

Media Contact

Adam Zucker

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

MyRegistry.com

SOURCE MyRegistry.com