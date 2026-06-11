Myriad360 Named to CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500 List for the Fourteenth Consecutive Year, Reaching Highest-Ever Ranking

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad360 today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company has recognized the company on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list, marking Myriad360's fourteenth consecutive year earning a place among North America's largest and most influential technology solution providers.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks the largest solution providers in North America by revenue and serves as a key benchmark of leading IT services organizations. Collectively, companies on this year's list generated $568.8 billion in revenue, reflecting the critical role the channel plays in driving innovation, growth, and digital transformation across the technology industry.

Myriad360 earned its place on CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500 list for the fourteenth consecutive year, reaching its highest ranking ever at No. 85. The milestone reflects more than a decade of sustained growth and execution, with the company advancing from No. 479 in 2013 to No. 85 today. Through deep engineering expertise, a client-first approach, and strategic partnerships with the world's leading technology providers, the company continues to expand its reach and capabilities to meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients.

This recognition comes during a year of significant momentum for Myriad360. The company recently expanded its market presence through the acquisition of Advizex Technologies, forming a global technology platform with enhanced capabilities spanning AI, data, infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, and managed services. Myriad360 was also named to CRN's 2026 Tech Elite 250, earned six placements on CRN's 2026 Women of the Channel list - including two Power 80 Solution Provider honorees - and was recognized on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for the third consecutive year.

"Achieving our highest-ever ranking on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list while earning this recognition for the fourteenth consecutive year is a tremendous honor that we do not take for granted," said Jay Miley, CEO and President of Myriad360. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and our continued commitment to helping organizations turn complex technology challenges into meaningful business outcomes. As we continue to expand our capabilities and scale our platform, we remain focused on delivering the expertise, innovation, and execution our clients rely on to move their businesses forward."

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well-deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

Coverage of the 2026 Solution Provider 500 list is featured online at crn.com/sp-500.

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is a trusted global systems integrator delivering agile, innovative, and future-proof technology solutions with meticulous execution. Through personalized service, strategic partnerships, and unbiased technical expertise, we help world-class brands transform complex IT visions into reality. Our tailored approach optimizes technology investments, accelerates business outcomes, and creates a lasting competitive advantage for our clients. For more information, visit www.myriad360.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.thechannelco.com.

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SOURCE Myriad360