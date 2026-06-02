Myriad360 Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List for the Third Consecutive Year

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad360, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list and recognized in the IT services category – marking the fifth time the company has earned this distinction and the third consecutive year. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Myriad360 is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.

"Being recognized on Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list in the IT Services category is a meaningful honor for everyone at Myriad360," said Andrew Fisher, Founder & Chief Culture Officer, Myriad360, "We've always believed that great companies are built by empowering extraordinary people in a culture rooted in trust, transparency, accountability, and teamwork. That foundation continues to drive the way we serve our clients, support our partners, and scale our business. I'm proud of this team and what we're building together."

This recognition comes at a pivotal moment for Myriad360 as the company recently acquired Advizex Technologies, forming a global AI and enterprise infrastructure platform. The expanded organization now delivers end-to-end capability across cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, cloud, AI, data engineering, managed services, and more, with the depth and geographic reach to support complex enterprise environments worldwide.

At Myriad360, the connection between culture and client outcomes isn't incidental, it's intentional. The company's continued recognition reflects a sustained commitment to building an environment where people do their best work, and that investment translates directly into the quality and consistency of service clients receive.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is a trusted global systems integrator delivering agile, innovative, and future-proof technology solutions with meticulous execution. Through personalized service, strategic partnerships, and unbiased technical expertise, we help world-class brands transform complex IT visions into reality. Our tailored approach optimizes technology investments, accelerates business outcomes, and creates a lasting competitive advantage for our clients. For more information, visit www.myriad360.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Myriad360 PR Contact

Angela Tuzzo

MRB Public Relations

[email protected]

+1 201.805.5780

SOURCE Myriad360