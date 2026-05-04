Six Leaders Across Myriad360 and Advizex Honored on CRN's 2026 Women of the Channel List, Including Two Power 80 Executives

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad360 and Advizex, a Myriad360 Company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized six leaders across the organization on its 2026 Women of the Channel list. Two of those leaders were also named to the prestigious Power 80 Solution Provider list, highlighting the most influential executives in the IT channel.

This recognition reflects the strength of the combined Myriad360 and Advizex organization as it continues to scale a unified, high-performing team. Spanning go-to-market leadership, client experience, strategic alliances, regional growth, and public sector impact, these honorees represent the breadth of expertise driving meaningful outcomes for clients and partners.

The CRN Women of the Channel list recognizes leaders across the IT ecosystem who are driving innovation, advancing channel strategy, and delivering meaningful impact for their organizations, partners, and clients.

Power 80 Solution Provider Honorees

Samara Halterman, Chief Marketing Officer of Myriad360 and Advizex, is a channel-first growth executive with more than 17 years of experience across the IT ecosystem. As Myriad360's first CMO, she built the company's marketing function from the ground up, establishing an integrated go-to-market model aligned across sales, partners, and long-term growth strategy. As a two-time CRN Power 80 Solution Provider honoree and eight-time CRN Women of the Channel recipient, Samara focuses on building the structure and operating discipline required to scale complex organizations and accelerate Myriad360's next phase of growth.

Tanya Steele, Chief Experience Officer and EVP of Operations at Myriad360, leads the company's Client Experience Organization. A repeat CRN Power 80 Solution Provider honoree with more than 20 years of channel experience, she is responsible for designing and scaling the operating model that enables consistent, high-quality delivery. Over the past year, Tanya drove more than 200% growth in Professional Services while maintaining strong client outcomes, advancing automation, and improving operational predictability at scale.

Women of the Channel Honorees

Diane Pagani, Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Modern Data Center & Networking at Myriad360, leads the company's partner strategy across its largest and most strategic relationships. With more than 30 years of channel experience, she focuses on strengthening executive-level alignment, optimizing partner ecosystems, and driving sustained growth. Diane is known for building trusted partnerships that translate into measurable business outcomes.

Jenna Gehring, Director of Public Sector, Vertical Sales, at Advizex, has driven measurable impact across SLED markets over the past year. She expanded partner-sourced pipeline by 29% year-over-year and reduced the average public sector deal cycle by eight weeks through strategic use of contract vehicles and co-sell alignment. Her work contributed to $23.1M in closed-won revenue while improving partner readiness, enablement, and routes-to-market across the public sector ecosystem.

Jenny Rhyu, Regional Sales Director for Myriad360's California region, has been instrumental in building and scaling the company's presence in the West, establishing the region from the ground up. With more than 13 years of channel experience, she has driven significant pipeline and revenue growth through strong partner alignment and a disciplined, client-first approach to execution. Jenny is recognized for translating strategy into action and building high-performing teams that deliver consistent results at scale.

Lori Caldwell, Director of SLED, Vertical Sales at Advizex, is a seasoned technology leader with 35 years of industry experience. In her national role, she helps state, local, and education organizations leverage technology to better serve their communities. With a 24-year tenure at Dell and EMC, including leadership of Dell's Enterprise Central Region channel organization, Lori brings a unique perspective across both OEM and partner ecosystems and is known for her commitment to developing the next generation of women in technology.

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

"Having six leaders across Myriad360 and Advizex recognized on CRN's 2026 Women of the Channel list shows the power of what we're building together," said Jay Miley, CEO & President of Myriad360. "From Samara and Tanya being named to the Power 80 list for the second consecutive year, to the broader group of leaders driving impact across both organizations, this recognition speaks to the depth of talent across our team. As we grow together as one team, their leadership is what sets us apart; for our clients and across the channel."

"This recognition speaks to the strength of our combined organization and the leadership across both teams," said C.R. Howdyshell, CEO of Advizex. "As Advizex continues to grow as part of Myriad360, I'm proud of the impact Lori, Jenna, and their peers are making for our clients and the broader channel. Congratulations to all six honorees."

The 2026 Women of the Channel will be featured online beginning May 4 at crn.com/wotc.

About Myriad360 and Advizex

Myriad360 and Advizex, a Myriad360 Company, together form a global technology solutions platform delivering innovative capabilities across cybersecurity, modern data center, networking, cloud, data, and AI. Backed by deep engineering expertise, strategic partnerships, and a client-first approach, the combined organization helps enterprises navigate complexity, accelerate technology initiatives, and achieve measurable business outcomes.

With expanded scale, global reach, and a comprehensive portfolio spanning advisory, design, deployment, and managed services, Myriad360 and Advizex deliver the expertise and execution required to support the full technology lifecycle. Together, the organization is built to help clients move faster, operate more efficiently, and create lasting competitive advantage.

For more information, visit www.myriad360.com and www.advizex.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Myriad360