myRiva and Groups360 Partner to Bring Corporate Travel and Meetings into One Connected Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myRiva, the AI-driven business travel marketplace, announced today a partnership with Groups360 aimed at solving one of corporate travel's biggest inefficiencies, the disconnect between booking hotel stays and securing meeting space.

myRiva now connects directly with Groups360's GroupSync platform, making it easier for companies to book both travel and meetings in one place. Instead of juggling multiple tools, everything can be managed in a single, streamlined experience.

The new integration will save time for travelers and planners. Employees can book flights, hotels and cars in one place, while planners can quickly check real-time availability for meeting space without the usual back and forth.

Hotels also benefit from a more direct connection to corporate demand. Instead of relying on fragmented distribution channels, they can now show meeting room availability and pricing more clearly while gaining better insight into who is booking and why.

"Business travel and meetings have traditionally been managed in separate systems, which creates unnecessary complexity," said Michael Kubasik, myRiva President. "Bringing them together creates a more connected experience for companies and gives them better visibility and control across both."

"Coordinating group travel and meeting space has always required a lot of manual work and back and forth," said Kemp Gallineau, CEO of Groups360. "This changes that by giving planners direct access to live inventory so they can confirm space much faster."

With this approach, myRiva and Groups360 are leading the move toward simpler, more connected travel tools that reflect how companies actually work.

About myRiva:

myRiva is a patented, AI-driven business travel marketplace designed to unify the entire travel ecosystem. Founded in 2021 by leaders from eBay, American Express, Expedia, Microsoft and BCD, myRiva streamlines planning, booking and trip management through advanced automation and intelligent content delivery. By connecting travelers directly to global suppliers in a single, award-winning platform, myRiva offers exceptional choice, transparency, and efficiency across every trip.

To learn more about the myRiva travel platform and marketplace visit myRiva.com.

About Groups360

Groups360 is reimagining group travel by delivering innovative solutions for organizers, meeting and event planners, and hoteliers. With GroupSync™, we're transforming the group booking model, turning a traditionally complex process into a streamlined, centralized experience for real-time inventory distribution and booking management. GroupSync bridges the gap between groups and hoteliers, enhancing control and visibility for all. What began as a solution for organizers to search, compare, and book accommodations has grown into a suite of products designed to bring people together and enhance both professional and life events. As the first travel platform to enable instant online bookings for groups at scale, Groups360 is committed to pushing boundaries and making visionary ideas reality. We are headquartered in Nashville, with regional teams in London and Singapore. Discover more at groups360.com.

SOURCE myRiva