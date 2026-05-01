myRiva Leads the Shift to Modern Airline Retailing Through New Distribution Capabilities Direct Connect Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myRiva, the patented, AI-driven travel marketplace, is redefining how travelers shop and book flights by rapidly advancing its adoption of the New Distribution Capability (NDC) Direct Connect model, moving beyond legacy booking systems to deliver a more personalized travel experience.

Today, nearly 82% of bookings on myRiva across participating carriers are powered by NDC Direct Connect, through Accelya. That's more than double the average adoption rate across the travel industry.

By leveraging NDC direct connections, myRiva streamlines the booking experience, allowing travelers to search, customize and manage their trips in just a few clicks. This level of automation removes manual steps, saving time and improving efficiency from start to finish.

"We're at a turning point in how travel is distributed and experienced," said Michael Kubasik, myRiva President. "NDC allows us to move beyond static, outdated systems and deliver a more modern, connected experience for both airlines and travelers."

Unlike traditional booking systems that present limited, static fare information, NDC allows airlines to showcase a broader range of options and tailor their offerings in real time. myRiva translates it into a more transparent and intuitive shopping experience, where travelers can easily compare what each ticket includes and make more informed decisions before booking.

"As airlines continue modernizing their retail and distribution strategies, it's increasingly important that corporate travel environments can support richer airline content and modern offers," Said Tye Radcliffe, Accelya Chief Customer Success Officer. "Platforms like myRiva play an important role in helping surface airline-direct content within managed travel, while Accelya's FLX platform enables airlines to create, manage and distribute modern offers and orders at scale."

myRiva continues to push the industry forward by bringing modern airline retailing directly to travelers.

About myRiva:

myRiva is a patented, AI-powered travel marketplace designed to unify the entire travel ecosystem. Founded in 2021 by leaders from eBay, American Express, Expedia, Microsoft and BCD, myRiva streamlines planning, booking and trip management through advanced automation and intelligent content delivery. By connecting travelers directly to global suppliers in a single, award-winning platform, myRiva offers exceptional choice, transparency, and efficiency across every trip.

To learn more about the myRiva travel platform and marketplace visit myRiva.com.

About Accelya

Accelya is a global leader in airline software, powering over 200 airlines with an open, modular platform that enables them to drive growth, enhance customer experiences, and take control of their retailing. Our FLX ONE platform empowers airlines to transform across Offer, Order, Settlement, and Delivery (OOSD), in line with IATA's standards for modern retailing.

With a cloud-native infrastructure powered by AWS, Accelya processes more than 30 billion unique offers daily, settles over $100 billion annually, and delivers more than 50% of global NDC volumes. Our solutions span the entire retail lifecycle, both above and below the wing, giving airlines the flexibility, performance, scalability, and reliability they need.

Backed by 40 years of industry expertise, long-term support from Vista Equity Partners, and 2,500 employees across 10 global offices, Accelya has the scale and proven track record to meet the evolving needs of the airline industry.

SOURCE myRiva