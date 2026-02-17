myRiva Brings Virtual Flight Tours to Travelers Through ATPCO Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myRiva, the patented, AI-driven travel marketplace, announced today a major enhancement to its platform through a new partnership with ATPCO's Routehappy, which allows travelers to view immersive virtual tours before booking a flight.

Now myRiva customers can "see before they buy", exploring cabin layouts, seating configurations, onboard amenities, and aircraft-specific features. The integration of the ATPCO Visuals by Routehappy is powered by Renacen's 3D SeatMapVR, the travel industry's leading 3D seat map technology.

"Travelers often have questions they didn't even realize they should ask, until they see the seat and the space they'll actually be in," said Vajid Jafri, myRiva CEO and Founder. "By allowing travelers to explore flights visually before booking, we're giving them confidence and control over their experience in a way that's new to the industry."

With this new feature, travelers can differentiate between ticket options, compare aircraft experiences, and see details such as lie-flat seats, personal space, or onboard amenities, making it easier to pick the flight that best suits their preferences.

"Booking a flight shouldn't be guesswork," said Jason Rabinowitz, Head of Visuals Content at ATPCO. "It's great to see the integration of the virtual tours by myRiva, and I applaud their innovation. Not all seats are created equal, and by giving consumers all the context and understanding of their seat before travel means a more transparent booking process with higher passenger satisfaction. Working closely with myRiva on this partnership puts travelers in the control seat of their purchasing decisions."

By being one of the first companies to put the flight experience in travelers' hands before they book, myRiva is redefining what it means to shop for a flight.

About myRiva:

myRiva is a patented, AI-powered travel marketplace designed to unify the entire travel ecosystem. Founded in 2021 by leaders from eBay, American Express, Expedia, Microsoft and BCD, myRiva streamlines planning, booking and trip management through advanced automation and intelligent content delivery. By connecting travelers directly to global suppliers in a single, award-winning platform, myRiva offers exceptional choice, transparency, and efficiency across every trip.

To learn more about the myRiva travel platform and marketplace visit myRiva.com.

About ATPCO:

As an airline owned, neutral partner of more than 500 companies, ATPCO delivers irreplaceable airline pricing data and solutions that create value for everyone. For 60 years, we have been a trusted leader in setting standards that ensure efficiency, accuracy, and interoperability throughout the industry. Now we're building the bridges between traditional fare filing and dynamic offers, and we're leading explorations of new types of data, artificial intelligence, and data organization to help our customers achieve their commercial goals and drive the future of modern airline retailing.

SOURCE myRiva