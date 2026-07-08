myRiva Launches Its Supplier-Direct Marketplace in Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myRiva, the patented, AI-driven business travel marketplace, today announced its expansion into Canada in partnership with Globespan Travel Management, marking the company's first international market and a significant milestone in its mission to modernize how travel is booked and managed.

myRiva users can now access direct Canadian travel content, book in Canadian dollars without currency conversion markups, and take advantage of Canada-specific capabilities built into the platform. The expansion also seamlessly incorporates Canadian regulatory requirements into company travel policies, creating a more consistent experience for organizations and travelers booking trips throughout the United States and Canada.

"Canada was a natural first step for our international expansion because it's where many of our customers travel most frequently outside the United States," said Ben Parodi, Executive Vice President of myRiva. "Companies told us they wanted the same transparency and seamless experience they have in the U.S. when booking travel in Canada. This expansion delivers exactly that."

The expansion was made possible through myRiva's partnership with Globespan Travel Management, whose expertise in the Canadian market helped bring localized travel content and regulatory requirements into the platform while preserving myRiva's supplier-direct marketplace model.

"As more companies operate across North America, they need travel technology that works just as seamlessly across markets," said Daniel Moretta, president of Globespan Travel Management. "Working with myRiva, we've helped create an experience that gives travelers access to Canadian travel content while making it easier for organizations to meet local requirements and manage travel with confidence."

The Canadian rollout also extends myRiva's supplier-direct marketplace into a new market. Travelers continue to book directly with suppliers while preserving loyalty benefits and rewards programs. Organizations gain greater visibility into travel activity while Canadian regulatory requirements are automatically incorporated into travel policies, helping companies stay compliant without adding complexity.

Canada is the first step in bringing the myRiva marketplace to more travelers around the world, expanding access to direct supplier connections, greater transparency and a more seamless travel experience.

About myRiva

myRiva is a patented, AI-driven business travel marketplace designed to unify the entire travel ecosystem. Founded in 2021 by leaders from eBay, American Express, Expedia, Microsoft and BCD, myRiva streamlines planning, booking and trip management through advanced automation and intelligent content delivery. By connecting travelers directly to global suppliers in a single, award-winning platform, myRiva offers exceptional choice, transparency, and efficiency across every trip.

To learn more about the myRiva travel platform and marketplace visit myRiva.com.

SOURCE myRiva