Myrtle Beach Invites Visitors to Celebrate 12 Days of Beachmas

A Dozen Reasons to Head to The Grand Strand This Holiday Season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. , Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 60 miles of sun-soaked coastline and an abundance of holiday cheer, Myrtle Beach, S.C., offers an array of seasonal activities and memory-making experiences for visitors of all ages.

"From seasonal cuisine to live entertainment and light shows, The Beach is the place to experience and create holiday traditions," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "We're excited to bring back many of our annual events this year while also offering new, festive ways to explore The Beach with your family and friends."

Visit Myrtle Beach has put together the 12 Days of Beachmas – a list of festive and unique seasonal experiences. Post this Explore the pristine coastline of Myrtle Beach with a unique and memorable horseback adventure this holiday season. Credit: Visit Myrtle Beach

To highlight just a handful of activities the Grand Strand has to offer this winter, Visit Myrtle Beach has put together the 12 Days of Beachmas – a list of 12 festive and unique experiences that every visitor should check twice! Explore the region's array of seasonal adventures with the following:

For a comprehensive Holiday Vacation Guide to The Beach, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/plan/getaway-guides/holiday-vacation-guide .

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples, and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach