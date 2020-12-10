Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Hosting 2021 Beach House Giveaway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach lovers dreaming of a sand and surf getaway next year should look to the 60 miles of beautiful coastline along the Grand Strand of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and the destination's 2021 Beach House Giveaway. The seven-day beach house vacation giveaway has opened just in time for visitors to begin thinking about a trip to Myrtle Beach next year. From December 3, 2020 to February 28, 2021, participants can enter online at VisitMyrtleBeach.com/BeachHouseGiveaway for the chance to win a seven-day stay with Dunes Realty Vacation Rentals.

"As we look ahead to the new year full of anticipation for upcoming travel, Visit Myrtle Beach is excited to give the gift of a vacation and host one lucky winner for a full week in the Grand Strand," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "In addition to 60-miles of gorgeous coastline, Myrtle Beach is home to wide open spaces, beautiful beaches, fun activities and a not-to-miss culinary scene the whole family can enjoy."

The 2021 Beach House Giveaway is being hosted at the Dunes Realty Vacation Rental property aptly named "Sunkist." The adorable beachfront home in Surfside Beach is perfect for a family getaway with four bedrooms and three full baths plus an outdoor shower. Guests can relax at the private pool and hot tub, enjoy coffee or ice cream on the covered porch and stream the latest binge-worthy show – all just steps from the beach. Even the family dog is a welcome guest in this dog-friendly home.

Whether planning a first-time visit to the Grand Strand, hoping to re-create a favorite childhood trip to Myrtle Beach or just escape the day-to-day (or 2020!) for a relaxing beach vacation, there has never been a better time to enter the Beach House Giveaway. Rules can also be found here: www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/hotels/beach-house-giveaway/rules/.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stretching from Little River to Pawleys Island and comprising 14 distinct communities, the Myrtle Beach area is home to 60 miles of sandy beaches, an assortment of entertainment and family attractions and world-class golf. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach area presents the quintessential vacation experience peppered with plenty of Southern hospitality. For additional information on the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

