Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is Even Easier to Visit with Expanded Air Service in 2019

"We are thrilled to expand our air service offerings, making the Myrtle Beach area even more accessible to new and return travelers," said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "As a popular spring and summer vacation destination, we look forward to welcoming guests to explore Myrtle Beach's 60 miles of pristine beaches and numerous family-friendly attractions."

New air service to Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2019 includes:

Spirit Airlines is adding three new non-stop markets to Myrtle Beach International Airport. Routes from Indianapolis, Ind. , will operate two times per week starting May 2, 2019 ; from Houston, TX , will operate two times per week starting May 3, 2019 ; and from Kansas City, Mo. , will operate two times per week starting May 4, 2019 .

These are the latest additions to the destination's expanding air service offerings. The Myrtle Beach International Airport is now served by Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Porter, Spirit, United and WestJet airlines, making it easy to visit Myrtle Beach from across the United States and Canada.

For more information on air service to Myrtle Beach and the area's attractions, restaurants, lodging and entertainment options, or to book a trip to the Myrtle Beach area, go to www.VisitMyrtleBeach.com.



About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stretching from Little River to Pawleys Island and comprising 14 distinct communities, the Myrtle Beach area is home to 60 miles of sandy beaches, an assortment of entertainment and family attractions and world-class golf. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach area presents the quintessential vacation experience peppered with plenty of Southern hospitality. For additional information on the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

