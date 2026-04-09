MySavant.ai Acquires Savant International to Scale AI-Driven Nearshore Operations Across Latin America

Acquisition of proven nearshore BPO operator expands MySavant.ai's delivery footprint, bringing AI-driven efficiency and visibility to an established logistics client base

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySavant.ai today announced its acquisition of Savant International, a Colombia-based nearshore BPO provider with nearly a decade of experience supporting global logistics operations. The acquisition integrates Savant International's established nearshore operations and client base into MySavant.ai's AI-driven operating model, enhancing efficiency, increasing transparency, and enabling more scalable, accountable logistics operations.

Founded in 2016 by Juan Baena, Savant International has built and managed high-performing nearshore teams across Latin America, supporting freight brokers, 3PLs, and transportation providers. The company is known for its operational discipline, reliability, and ability to scale teams effectively within traditional nearshore BPO delivery models, with a growing focus on process improvement and automation.

Through this acquisition, MySavant.ai introduces AI-driven intelligence, automation, and performance visibility into Savant International's existing operations, enhancing efficiency and giving clients greater real-time control over their nearshore teams.

Advancing the Next Generation of Nearshore Operations

The acquisition reflects a broader shift in the nearshore and BPO landscape, from labor-based models to intelligence-driven operations powered by AI and real-time data.

"Nearshoring is evolving," said Hunter Bell, Founder and CEO of MySavant.ai. "It's no longer just about cost, it's about visibility, accountability, and performance at scale. With this acquisition, we're bringing AI-driven intelligence to proven nearshore operations, giving customers real-time control and measurable outcomes."

By integrating Savant International's delivery infrastructure with MySavant.ai's AI-driven operating model, the combined organization delivers a unified approach that enables scalable operations with visibility, accountability, and control.

Building on a Proven Operational Foundation

Under Baena's leadership, Savant International has established a strong foundation in nearshore delivery, supporting complex logistics workflows with consistent execution and operational rigor.

"We built Savant International on strong operational fundamentals and a deep understanding of logistics workflows," said Juan Baena, Founder of Savant International. "This acquisition allows Savant International to build on that foundation with AI-driven capabilities and greater visibility, delivering more value to clients as they scale."

This combination of proven execution and AI-driven capabilities positions the organization to deliver more consistent, efficient, and measurable outcomes across logistics operations.

Strengthening Colombia as a Strategic Nearshore Hub

The acquisition expands MySavant.ai's presence in Colombia, with operations in Bogotá, Medellín, and Barranquilla, while the company also maintains an established presence in Guatemala City. These locations provide access to skilled talent while enabling real-time collaboration with U.S.-based logistics operations.

By combining local expertise with AI-enabled management systems, MySavant.ai enables clients to scale teams faster, standardize execution, and maintain consistent performance across complex logistics environments.

Positioned for the Future of Logistics Operations

As supply chains grow more complex and demand for efficiency increases, logistics organizations are seeking solutions that deliver both scale and control. MySavant.ai's model, enhancing proven nearshore operations with AI-driven execution, positions the company at the forefront of this shift.

The acquisition reinforces MySavant.ai's commitment to building a new category of nearshore operations defined by intelligence, accountability, and measurable performance.

About MySavant.ai

MySavant.ai is an AI-powered nearshore workforce company serving transportation, logistics, and supply chain organizations. By combining human teams with AI-enabled recruiting, training, performance monitoring, and workforce intelligence, MySavant.ai helps clients scale operations with precision—improving productivity, reducing friction, and aligning workforce growth with operational demand.

For more information, visit www.mysavant.ai.

About Savant International

Savant International is a nearshore delivery organization specializing in logistics operations, with teams and infrastructure across Latin America. Founded in 2016, the company is recognized for operational excellence, scalable delivery models, and deep expertise supporting global transportation and supply chain companies.

CONTACT: Laura Paz, [email protected]

SOURCE MySavant.ai