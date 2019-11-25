MySize Announces Intergic As Italian Distribution Partner

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Intergic, an Italian software distributor that specializes in ecommerce, retail and digital marketing, to exclusively distribute MySize's measurement technology in Italy.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize, stated, "Italy's e-commerce market has experienced an estimated double-digit annual growth over the past six years with about 30% of sales in 2018 conducted through mobile phones according to the International Trade Association of the U.S. Department of Commerce.1 We therefore see large potential entering the Italian market and in order to scale our business rapidly we have signed with Intergic, a leading software distributor with established customer relationships in apparel and logistics, to distribute the entire MySize product line and measurement technology."

Marco Albonetti, COO of Intergic, commented, "We are impressed with MySize's measurement technology following extensive due diligence prior to entering this agreement. Our goal is to provide companies with the appropriate software tools and cutting-edge technologies to advance their business and provide their customers with the best possible experiences. Not only do we have positive feedback from the market, but we are already in intense dialogue with leading Italian e-commerce brands and logistic providers for MySize's technology. We are very excited about the partnership and we look forward to tapping into the potential that MySize´s technology offers."

About Intergic

An Italian software distributor who assists companies in their selection and adoption of software tools to innovate their business. Intergic strives to expand its portfolio with new technological partnerships in order to contribute towards making the Italian digital environment more competitive internationally.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

